close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Denny Hamlin issues WARNING to Carson Hocevar after Atlanta controversy

Denny Hamlin issues WARNING to Carson Hocevar after Atlanta controversy

Denny Hamlin issues WARNING to Carson Hocevar after Atlanta controversy

Denny Hamlin issues WARNING to Carson Hocevar after Atlanta controversy

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin has issued a stark warning to fellow driver Carson Hocevar after his antics at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Hocevar ended up finishing the Ambetter Health 400 in second place, just missing out on his first Cup Series victory.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Huge driver deal CONFIRMED as Cup Series star issues retirement statement

READ MORE: Ross Chastain given financial boost as official statement confirms NEW deal

However, the manner in which he got to that position irked a few drivers, to put it politely.

Hocevar made many aggressive moves throughout, leading to an incident with Ryan Blaney, a heated discussion with Ross Chastain after the race, and Kyle Busch threatening to 'wreck his ass' over the radio to his spotter.

READ MORE: Kyle Busch vows to WRECK rival in furious X-rated NASCAR radio rant

Kyle Busch was not impressed with Carson Hocevar at Atlanta

What did Denny Hamlin say about Carson Hocevar?

Hocevar's behavior on the track has been a huge talking point coming out of Atlanta and now Hamlin has weighed in on the debate.

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin said: "If I had one word of advice — and it'd be tough coming from me — you're fueling the fire,"

"You know, the thing is that if you've got a bunch of guys upset with you, it just makes your job so hard."

Meanwhile, Hocevar doubled down on his actions despite appearing more apologetic after the race.

"I finished second. We're here to win races, not be a boy band and love each other and play on the playground together," the 22-year-old said after the race.

"Obviously, there's learning lessons. You don't want to piss anybody off or frustrate anybody and there's things I would clean up for sure.

"But it's going to come with learning that."

READ MORE: Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announce HUGE new driver deal

Related

Denny Hamlin NASCAR Cup Series Ryan Blaney Atlanta Motor Speedway Carson Hocevar Ambetter Health 400
Ross Chastain given financial boost as official statement confirms NEW deal
NASCAR

Ross Chastain given financial boost as official statement confirms NEW deal

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR team hit back after race DISQUALIFICATION as fiery official statement released
NASCAR

NASCAR team hit back after race DISQUALIFICATION as fiery official statement released

  • Yesterday 00:00

Latest News

F1 Testing

F1 Testing Today: Bahrain start times, schedule, and how to watch live, including for FREE

  • 25 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin issues WARNING to Carson Hocevar after Atlanta controversy

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

Ross Chastain given financial boost as official statement confirms NEW deal

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Lewis Hamilton F1 case set to be heard in court as 'date set'

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Testing

F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen BEATEN by championship rival as shock team make top five

  • Yesterday 18:27
Latest F1 News

Axed Red Bull F1 star drops return BOMBSHELL as Christian Horner talks revealed

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x