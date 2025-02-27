Denny Hamlin issues WARNING to Carson Hocevar after Atlanta controversy

NASCAR Cup Series veteran Denny Hamlin has issued a stark warning to fellow driver Carson Hocevar after his antics at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Hocevar ended up finishing the Ambetter Health 400 in second place, just missing out on his first Cup Series victory.

However, the manner in which he got to that position irked a few drivers, to put it politely.

Hocevar made many aggressive moves throughout, leading to an incident with Ryan Blaney, a heated discussion with Ross Chastain after the race, and Kyle Busch threatening to 'wreck his ass' over the radio to his spotter.

Kyle Busch was not impressed with Carson Hocevar at Atlanta

What did Denny Hamlin say about Carson Hocevar?

Hocevar's behavior on the track has been a huge talking point coming out of Atlanta and now Hamlin has weighed in on the debate.

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin said: "If I had one word of advice — and it'd be tough coming from me — you're fueling the fire,"

"You know, the thing is that if you've got a bunch of guys upset with you, it just makes your job so hard."

Meanwhile, Hocevar doubled down on his actions despite appearing more apologetic after the race.

"I finished second. We're here to win races, not be a boy band and love each other and play on the playground together," the 22-year-old said after the race.

"Obviously, there's learning lessons. You don't want to piss anybody off or frustrate anybody and there's things I would clean up for sure.

"But it's going to come with learning that."

