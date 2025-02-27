Ross Chastain given financial boost as official statement confirms NEW deal

NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain has received a major financial boost, with an official statement confirming an exciting new deal.

Chastain currently drives in the Cup Series full-time for Trackhouse Racing in the #1 Chevrolet, achieving mixed results so far this season.

Chastain's race ended early at the Daytona 500 after being caught up in a wreck, for example, although he bounced back with a top-10 finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend.

Following that race, an official statement has now confirmed that Chastain has landed a mega new deal.

Ross Chastain announces Xfinity Series deal

A press release from Trackhouse Racing has revealed that Acceptance Insurance will serve as the primary sponsor on Ross Chastain’s #9 Chevrolet at JR Motorsports for five NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2025.

On top of this, the Acceptance Insurance logos will also adorn Chastain's #1 Chevrolet in the Cup Series as an associate sponsor for the remainder of the 2025 season.

“I’m excited to get to COTA with Acceptance Insurance on the car and for the other four Xfinity Series races we have coming up,” said Chastain.

“Trackhouse Racing, Justin Marks, Acceptance Insurance, and JR Motorsports have helped provide me with an opportunity to get more seat time in the Xfinity Series, which I’m really looking forward to.”

The Acceptance livery will appear on Chastain's #Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin on March 1, Darlington Raceway on April 5, Nashville Superspeedway on May 31, Dover Motor Speedway on July 19, and Iowa Speedway on August 2.

A five-time Cup Series winner, Chastain also has two wins in the Xfinity Series under his belt and will no doubt be looking for more in his five upcoming races this year.

