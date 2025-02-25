Kyle Larson 3rd, Dale Earnhardt Jr 11th: Top 15 NASCAR 2024 driver sales revealed
A list of the most popular NASCAR drivers throughout the 2024 season has emerged, with some surprise inclusions.
The list consists of 14 drivers and the 'NASCAR brand', with the rankings based on NASCAR data provided to Sports Business Journal, factoring in merchandise sales made at the track and online.
Not everybody on the list is an active driver, either, with both Dale Earnhardt Sr and Jr featuring in P9 and P11, respectively.
Elsewhere, Cup Series champions such as Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and others make the cut, although it is another champion that has claimed the top spot.
Chase Elliott has been named the NASCAR Cup Series' most popular driver every year since 2018 and it shows in these rankings, too, with the driver of the #9 car coming out on top.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the list in full.
Who sold the most NASCAR merchandise in 2024?
|Rank
|Name
|1
|Chase Elliott
|2
|NASCAR Brand
|3
|Kyle Larson
|4
|Ross Chastain
|5
|Kyle Busch
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|7
|Joey Logano
|8
|Martin Truex Jr.
|9
|Dale Earnhardt Sr.
|10
|William Byron
|11
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|12
|Denny Hamlin
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|14
|Tyler Reddick
|15
|Bubba Wallace
