Amazon make major NASCAR announcement as 2025 schedule revealed

Amazon has dropped a huge announcement regarding the 2025 Cup Series season in an official company statement.

The Cup Series campaign is well and truly underway at this stage, with three races now in the books.

It all started with The Clash exhibition at Bowman Gray Stadium earlier this month, quickly followed by the Great American Race — the Daytona 500 — in mid-February.

This past weekend, Cup Series cars hit Atlanta, with the Ambetter Health 400 ending in controversy and marking the second points-scoring race of the campaign.

Just days after that race, a huge reveal has now been made by one of the Cup Series' broadcasters.

William Byron won the 2025 Daytona 500

Amazon make official NASCAR statement

With several broadcasters set to show live Cup Series action this year, Amazon has now confirmed the part they will play in that.

"NASCAR will be on Prime Video this spring and summer," Amazon's official statement read.

"Five consecutive races will stream exclusively on Prime Video, starting with the Coca-Cola 600 on March 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and concluding with the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono Raceway on June 22."

In between the two aforementioned races, Prime Video is set to broadcast Cup Series action from Nashville, Michigan, and Mexico City.

NASCAR fans hoping to catch the action have a ton of options, too, with Amazon revealing: "Fans can stream races live at home or on the go across hundreds of compatible devices worldwide,

"You can stream from the web, or use the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and connected TVs."

