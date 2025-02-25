NASCAR Today: Huge driver deal CONFIRMED as Cup Series star issues retirement statement

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing have confirmed a huge driver deal just two races into the 2025 season.

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin issues RETIREMENT verdict

Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin has offered a major update on his racing future.

Kyle Busch vows to WRECK rival in furious X-rated NASCAR radio rant

Kyle Busch's anger with one of his NASCAR rivals was clear for all to hear during the Cup Series race in Atlanta on Sunday.

NASCAR manufacturer BOMBSHELL dropped as huge brand eye shock return

NASCAR could soon see the return of a very famous name.

Christopher Bell OUTSIDE top 10 despite Atlanta win as NASCAR star's PUNISHMENT applied

The latest NASCAR standings are in after Sunday's race in Atlanta, with a huge punishment applied for one star.

