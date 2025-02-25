Denny Hamlin issues RETIREMENT verdict as shock reveal made

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin has admitted that retirement is in sight, although he isn't quite done yet.

The 44-year-old currently races in the Cup Series full-time for Joe Gibbs Racing and is also a co-owner of 23XI Racing alongside NBA legend Michael Jordan.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan’s 23XI issue statement as DISQUALIFICATION verdict revealed

READ MORE: Kyle Busch vows to WRECK rival in furious X-rated NASCAR radio rant

One thing that has so far eluded the driver of the #11 car is a Cup Series championship, with second place his best finish back in 2010.

However, Hamlin has had an illustrious career so far, winning 54 times and finishing inside the top 10 on an impressive 358 occasions. Three of those wins have come at the Daytona 500 — the jewel in NASCAR's crown.

Denny Hamlin drives the #11 car for Joe Gibbs Racing

READ MORE: Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz SOUNDS OFF on NASCAR rivals after Atlanta wreck

Denny Hamlin discusses NASCAR retirement

In an interview ahead of this year's Daytona 500, Hamlin sat down with Fox Sports to discuss all things NASCAR, including when he might call it a day.

Asked if he could see the finish line in his career, Hamlin admitted that retirement was in sight.

"I definitely can [see the finish line],” Hamlin told Fox Sports.

“And I’m just not gonna allow myself to be another driver out there.

READ MORE: Christopher Bell OUTSIDE top 10 despite Atlanta win as NASCAR star's PUNISHMENT revealed

Denny Hamlin and his 23XI driver Tyler Reddick

“There’ll be a day when I wake up and I don’t have the skill set that I had before. I don’t know when that day is. I don’t feel like it’s right now. I feel as sharp as I ever have behind the wheel."

Hamlin, however, understands that will not last forever: “I’m no dummy,"

"I understand that Father Time is gonna feed you.

"Especially in our sport where reaction times are probably the most important thing."

Hamlin went on to suffer a late heartbreaking wreck in this year's Daytona 500 having been in contention for the win heading into the last lap at Daytona International Speedway.

In Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta, Hamlin came home in sixth, marking a steady start to the season for the #11 team.

READ MORE: Kyle Busch makes stunning RETURN to former team as official statement released

Related