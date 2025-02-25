Shock NASCAR return on the cards as MAJOR manufacturer update emerges

A US motoring giant is eyeing a return to NASCAR, it has been claimed.

Dodge last raced in the Cup Series way back in 2012, before their involvement, which began in 2001, was cut short.

Back then, the manufacturer failed to convince other race teams to join the Dodge camp for the following season in 2013, and as such, they had to make the difficult decision to call it a day.

"We've spent an intense five months working to identify and evaluate all options for our future involvement in NASCAR," Dodge's then CEO of Street and Racing Technology Ralph Gilles said at the time.

"A number of opportunities emerged, and our team worked diligently to put a structure together to fit our overall business and competitive objectives.

"While we have been pleased and enthused with the amount of interest from teams and sponsors over that time, in the end, we simply couldn't develop the right structure."

However, according to a recent report, the Dodge name could soon be back in NASCAR, with the brand said to be planning a sensational return.

Dodge raced in the NASCAR Cup Series between 2001 and 2012

Are Dodge returning to NASCAR?

According to a report from The Athletic, Dodge has begun the process of gaining NASCAR's approval to enter the Truck Series as soon as next season, joining the likes of Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

The report claims that if that is successful, Dodge could then enter the NASCAR Cup Series, with a date as soon as 2027 touted.

Dodge previously competed in the Truck Series in the 1990s before moving up to the Cup Series and it seems they could do the same again.

Given that NASCAR is keen to add manufacturers to its racing series, there is not expected to be any opposition to Dodge's entry into the Truck Series.

Only time will tell whether or not this then translates into a Cup Series entry. However, given that teams now use a standardized engine, it is a much more financially sustainable environment compared to when they last raced in NASCAR over a decade ago.

