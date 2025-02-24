Michael Jordan-owned NASCAR team announce HUGE new driver deal

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, have announced a new signing after a difficult few months for the squad.

Alongside Front Row Motorsports, the team filed a lawsuit against NASCAR for alleged anti-competitive and monopolistic practices after they refused to sign the sport's charter deal.

However, the team’s three drivers, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace and Riley Herbst, have all been allowed to compete in the 2025 season as the lawsuit rages on.

Despite a turbulent period for 23XI they have announced the signing of their first development driver, with NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series driver Corey Heim inking a multi-year deal with the team.

The past few months have been turbulent for 23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick is third in the NASCAR standings at present

Corey Heim joins 23XI Racing

The 12-time Craftsman Truck Series winner secured his first win of the year at Daytona, and will compete at various races throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

Heim will make his first Cup Series start of the season in May at Kansas Speedway, whilst serving as 23XI's reserve driver in 2025.

The 22-year-old’s on track activities will not end there, and has been slated for several Xfinity Series appearances with Sam Hunt Racing, including his first road course event at the Circuit of the Americas.

“It’s a dream come true to be a part of 23XI, and I’m excited for the opportunity to race more Cup and Xfinity races this year,” Heim said.

“I’m blessed to have the chance to compete in all three series as I continue to set my sights on full-time Cup racing when that time comes.

“The success that 23XI has shown in only a few short years has been impressive and I’m excited to learn from the organization.

“I’m also grateful to everyone at Toyota for their ongoing support in my development both on and off the track, and I look forward to strengthening that relationship for years to come.”

