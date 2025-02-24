Christopher Bell OUTSIDE top 10 despite Atlanta win as NASCAR star's PUNISHMENT revealed

After a controversial ending to the race in Atlanta on Sunday night, the latest NASCAR Cup Series standings have been revealed.

And, despite his late win in the Ambetter Health 400, Christopher Bell remains outside of the top 10 overall.

After two points-scoring races, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has collected 53 points, only good enough for 12th position at this stage.

Currently, the Cup Series standings are led by Ryan Blaney — a surprising turn of events given that the Team Penske star is yet to register a race victory.

William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, and Bubba Wallace all round out the top five, whilst the standings make for a miserable look if you're Chase Elliott.

After his #19 team were found to have broken the rules at Daytona, several punishments were issued, one of which saw Elliot deducted 100 points. As a result, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver sits rock-bottom of the standings on -51 points after two races.

Chase Briscoe sits on -51 points after a huge NASCAR penalty

NASCAR Cup Series: Full standings after Atlanta race

Here is how the 2025 Cup Series standings look after the conclusion of the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Points 1 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 87 2 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 75 3 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 72 4 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 68 5 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 64 6 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 61 7 John H. Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 61 8 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 JTG Daugherty Chevrolet 61 9 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 59 10 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 56 11 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 55 12 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 53 13 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 51 14 Michael McDowell 71 Front Row Motorsports Chevrolet 51 15 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 48 16 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 47 17 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 46 18 Riley Herbst 35 Rick Ware Racing Toyota 40 19 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 39 20 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 39 21 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37 22 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 36 23 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 35 24 Jimmie Johnson 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 34 25 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 33 26 Justin Haley 7 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet 31 27 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 30 28 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 27 29 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 26 30 Ryan Preece 60 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 24 31 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 23 32 Corey LaJoie 01 Spire Motorsports Ford 21 33 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 21 34 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 35 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 17 36 Noah Gragson 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 13 37 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 4 38 JJ Yeley 44 MBM Motorsports Chevrolet 1 39 Martin Truex Jr 56 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 1 40 Chase Briscoe 19 Stewart-Haas Racing Toyota -51

