close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Christopher Bell OUTSIDE top 10 despite Atlanta win as NASCAR star's PUNISHMENT revealed

Christopher Bell OUTSIDE top 10 despite Atlanta win as NASCAR star's PUNISHMENT revealed

Christopher Bell OUTSIDE top 10 despite Atlanta win as NASCAR star's PUNISHMENT revealed

Christopher Bell OUTSIDE top 10 despite Atlanta win as NASCAR star's PUNISHMENT revealed

After a controversial ending to the race in Atlanta on Sunday night, the latest NASCAR Cup Series standings have been revealed.

And, despite his late win in the Ambetter Health 400, Christopher Bell remains outside of the top 10 overall.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan’s 23XI issue statement as DISQUALIFICATION verdict revealed

READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 results as Larson robbed of HUGE win

After two points-scoring races, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has collected 53 points, only good enough for 12th position at this stage.

Currently, the Cup Series standings are led by Ryan Blaney — a surprising turn of events given that the Team Penske star is yet to register a race victory.

William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, and Bubba Wallace all round out the top five, whilst the standings make for a miserable look if you're Chase Elliott.

After his #19 team were found to have broken the rules at Daytona, several punishments were issued, one of which saw Elliot deducted 100 points. As a result, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver sits rock-bottom of the standings on -51 points after two races.

Chase Briscoe sits on -51 points after a huge NASCAR penalty

NASCAR Cup Series: Full standings after Atlanta race

Here is how the 2025 Cup Series standings look after the conclusion of the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Position Driver Car No. Team Manufacturer Points
1Ryan Blaney12Team PenskeFord87
2William Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet75
3Tyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota72
4Austin Cindric2Team PenskeFord68
5Bubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota64
6Kyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet61
7John H. Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota61
8Ricky Stenhouse Jr47JTG DaughertyChevrolet61
9Alex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet59
10Chase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet56
11Joey Logano22Team PenskeFord55
12Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota53
13Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota51
14Michael McDowell71Front Row MotorsportsChevrolet51
15Carson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet48
16Chris Buescher17RFK RacingFord47
17Erik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota46
18Riley Herbst35Rick Ware RacingToyota40
19Ty Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet39
20Austin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet39
21Ross Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet37
22Todd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord36
23Kyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet35
24Jimmie Johnson84Legacy Motor ClubToyota34
25Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet33
26Justin Haley7Rick Ware RacingChevrolet31
27AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet30
28Zane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord27
29Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota26
30Ryan Preece60Stewart-Haas RacingFord24
31Josh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord23
32Corey LaJoie01Spire MotorsportsFord21
33Brad Keselowski6RFK RacingFord21
34Shane Van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet18
35Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas RacingFord17
36Noah Gragson4Stewart-Haas RacingFord13
37Cody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord4
38JJ Yeley44MBM MotorsportsChevrolet1
39Martin Truex Jr56Joe Gibbs RacingToyota1
40Chase Briscoe19Stewart-Haas RacingToyota-51

READ MORE: Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz SOUNDS OFF on NASCAR rivals after Atlanta wreck

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Ryan Blaney Team Penske Chase Elliott Christopher Bell Atlanta
NASCAR rivals slam 'WEAPON' driver after 'MORON' wreck in Atlanta
Ambetter Health 400

NASCAR rivals slam 'WEAPON' driver after 'MORON' wreck in Atlanta

  • Today 04:00
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 results as Larson robbed of HUGE win
Ambetter Health 400

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 results as Larson robbed of HUGE win

  • Today 02:03

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

Christopher Bell OUTSIDE top 10 despite Atlanta win as NASCAR star's PUNISHMENT revealed

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 Today

F1 Today: Max Verstappen plans revealed as Aston Martin make STUNNING announcement

  • 2 uur geleden
Ambetter Health 400

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 results as Larson robbed of HUGE win

  • Today 02:03
Ambetter Health 400

NASCAR rivals slam 'WEAPON' driver after 'MORON' wreck in Atlanta

  • Today 04:00
FIA

FIA announce NEW role for F1 race director team

  • Today 03:00
Breaking F1 News

Aston Martin reveal STUNNING new car for 2025 season

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x