Christopher Bell OUTSIDE top 10 despite Atlanta win as NASCAR star's PUNISHMENT revealed
Christopher Bell OUTSIDE top 10 despite Atlanta win as NASCAR star's PUNISHMENT revealed
After a controversial ending to the race in Atlanta on Sunday night, the latest NASCAR Cup Series standings have been revealed.
And, despite his late win in the Ambetter Health 400, Christopher Bell remains outside of the top 10 overall.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan’s 23XI issue statement as DISQUALIFICATION verdict revealed
READ MORE: NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 results as Larson robbed of HUGE win
After two points-scoring races, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has collected 53 points, only good enough for 12th position at this stage.
Currently, the Cup Series standings are led by Ryan Blaney — a surprising turn of events given that the Team Penske star is yet to register a race victory.
William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, and Bubba Wallace all round out the top five, whilst the standings make for a miserable look if you're Chase Elliott.
After his #19 team were found to have broken the rules at Daytona, several punishments were issued, one of which saw Elliot deducted 100 points. As a result, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver sits rock-bottom of the standings on -51 points after two races.
NASCAR Cup Series: Full standings after Atlanta race
Here is how the 2025 Cup Series standings look after the conclusion of the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Points
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|87
|2
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|75
|3
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|72
|4
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|68
|5
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|64
|6
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|61
|7
|John H. Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|61
|8
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|47
|JTG Daugherty
|Chevrolet
|61
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|59
|10
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|56
|11
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|55
|12
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|53
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|51
|14
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Front Row Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|15
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|48
|16
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|47
|17
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|46
|18
|Riley Herbst
|35
|Rick Ware Racing
|Toyota
|40
|19
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|39
|20
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|39
|21
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|37
|22
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|36
|23
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|35
|24
|Jimmie Johnson
|84
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|34
|25
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|33
|26
|Justin Haley
|7
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|31
|27
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|30
|28
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|27
|29
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|26
|30
|Ryan Preece
|60
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|24
|31
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|23
|32
|Corey LaJoie
|01
|Spire Motorsports
|Ford
|21
|33
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|21
|34
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|35
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|17
|36
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|13
|37
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|4
|38
|JJ Yeley
|44
|MBM Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|1
|39
|Martin Truex Jr
|56
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|1
|40
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Toyota
|-51
READ MORE: Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz SOUNDS OFF on NASCAR rivals after Atlanta wreck
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Christopher Bell OUTSIDE top 10 despite Atlanta win as NASCAR star's PUNISHMENT revealed
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Today: Max Verstappen plans revealed as Aston Martin make STUNNING announcement
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 results as Larson robbed of HUGE win
- Today 02:03
NASCAR rivals slam 'WEAPON' driver after 'MORON' wreck in Atlanta
- Today 04:00
FIA announce NEW role for F1 race director team
- Today 03:00
Aston Martin reveal STUNNING new car for 2025 season
- Yesterday 19:00