NASCAR rivals slam 'WEAPON' driver after 'MORON' wreck in Atlanta

Carson Hocavar has been savaged by his NASCAR rivals after Sunday's Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta.

The 22-year-old, in his sophomore season as a full-time driver, was the center of a big wreck in Sunday's Cup Series race with around 25 laps to go, spinning out pole car Ryan Blaney.

Hocevar was criticized in his maiden full-time season for reckless driving, and was slammed once again on Sunday in Georgia by a rival.

The Spire Motorsports driver pitched Blaney into a spin with a win in the offing, with the latter audibly furious on team radio and cussing the young driver out.

What happened to Carson Hocevar in Atlanta?

As released on the race broadcast, Blaney said immediately after the wreck: "I told you, Timmy. The 77. Absolute weapon. He's just a moron! He just runs right into the back of you. He has zero idea of where to bump somebody, where not to, he's swiping across my bumper as he's doing it. He just has no idea the whole race."

Blaney wasn't the first driver this weekend frustrated with Hocevar, with Kyle Busch telling his team radio earlier in the race: "Go tell that [expletive] 77 he's done the same move ten times. I don't care if I wreck the whole [expletive] field, I'm over him. He's a [expletive] d-bag. I'm gonna wreck his ass."

Blaney told The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi after the race: "Yeah, I mean I just said, 'Hey you got to calm down' I mean I told him a couple of moves that he made earlier in the race were really really sketchy, obviously, me getting spun. He should know better than to hit me in that spot.

"Like, you can’t just run into my bumper as I’m turning into the corner. Like, I’m gonna wreck. So, I just told him, ‘You got to calm down. You got a lot of talent, but you got to be a little bit easier in certain moments and be a little smarter.'"

