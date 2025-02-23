NASCAR Race Today: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series returns for its second race of the season this weekend with the Ambetter Health 400, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The week's schedule is much less busy than at Daytona last week, which saw three practice sessions, qualifying and two duel races, with Hampton, GA playing host to just a single qualifying session and Sunday's race.

This weekend is completely clear of all of Daytona's weather issues too, with absolutely no rain and only light winds expected for Sunday, meaning that the race should run perfectly to time.

With all of that said, let's get into today's timings and how you can watch all of the action unfold live.

NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 start times

The 260-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway starts today (Sunday, February 23, 2025) at 3 pm (ET).

Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3pm Charlotte, NC (ET) 3pm Columbia, SC (ET) 3pm Charleston, WV (ET) 3pm Augusta, ME (ET) 3pm Chicago, IL (CT) 2pm Pierre, SD (CT) 2pm Nashville, TN (CT) 2pm Des Moines, IA (CT) 2pm Montgomery, AL (CT) 2pm Mexico City, MX (CT) 2pm Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1pm Denver, CO (MT) 1pm Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1pm Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1pm El Paso, TX (MT) 1pm Los Angeles, CA (PT) Noon Las Vegas, NV (PT) Noon Seattle, WA (PT) Noon Portland, OR (PT) Noon San Francisco, CA (PT) Noon Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5pm London, GB (GMT) 8pm Madrid, ES (CET) 9pm Sydney, AU (AEDT) 7am (Monday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 6:30am (Monday) Perth, AU (AWST) 4am (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV

Today's action from Atlanta Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX in the United States, with in-car coverage also available on MAX. Radio coverage is available throughout the session on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX, MAX (in-car cameras) United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

To catch all of the exciting Ambetter Health 400 action live on Fox Sports this week, via Fubo, click here.

