close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR Race Today: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

NASCAR Race Today: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

NASCAR Race Today: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

NASCAR Race Today: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series returns for its second race of the season this weekend with the Ambetter Health 400, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The week's schedule is much less busy than at Daytona last week, which saw three practice sessions, qualifying and two duel races, with Hampton, GA playing host to just a single qualifying session and Sunday's race.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan’s 23XI issue statement as DISQUALIFICATION verdict revealed

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ford dominate in Atlanta as Blaney takes Ambetter Health 400 pole

This weekend is completely clear of all of Daytona's weather issues too, with absolutely no rain and only light winds expected for Sunday, meaning that the race should run perfectly to time.

With all of that said, let's get into today's timings and how you can watch all of the action unfold live.

READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule and TV channels

NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 start times

The 260-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway starts today (Sunday, February 23, 2025) at 3 pm (ET).

Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 3pm
Charlotte, NC (ET) 3pm
Columbia, SC (ET) 3pm
Charleston, WV (ET) 3pm
Augusta, ME (ET) 3pm
Chicago, IL (CT) 2pm
Pierre, SD (CT) 2pm
Nashville, TN (CT) 2pm
Des Moines, IA (CT) 2pm
Montgomery, AL (CT) 2pm
Mexico City, MX (CT) 2pm
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1pm
Denver, CO (MT) 1pm
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1pm
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1pm
El Paso, TX (MT) 1pm
Los Angeles, CA (PT) Noon
Las Vegas, NV (PT) Noon
Seattle, WA (PT) Noon
Portland, OR (PT) Noon
San Francisco, CA (PT) Noon
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5pm
London, GB (GMT) 8pm
Madrid, ES (CET) 9pm
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 7am (Monday)
Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 6:30am (Monday)
Perth, AU (AWST) 4am (Monday)

How to watch NASCAR on TV

Today's action from Atlanta Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX in the United States, with in-car coverage also available on MAX. Radio coverage is available throughout the session on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX, MAX (in-car cameras)
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

To catch all of the exciting Ambetter Health 400 action live on Fox Sports this week, via Fubo, click here.

READ MORE: NASCAR Weather: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 latest forecast

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Michael Jordan Ford Atlanta Motor Speedway Ambetter Health 400 Fox Sports
Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz SOUNDS OFF on NASCAR rivals after Atlanta wreck
NASCAR

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz SOUNDS OFF on NASCAR rivals after Atlanta wreck

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 official starting lineup with penalties applied
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 official starting lineup with penalties applied

  • Today 13:00

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton fan takes EXTREME measures during Ferrari debut

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz SOUNDS OFF on NASCAR rivals after Atlanta wreck

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Sergio Perez tipped for SHOCK F1 return with new team

  • 3 uur geleden
Ambetter Health 400

NASCAR Race Today: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 14:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 official starting lineup with penalties applied

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR

NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan’s 23XI issue statement as DISQUALIFICATION verdict revealed

  • Today 12:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x