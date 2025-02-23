NASCAR Race Today: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The NASCAR Cup Series returns for its second race of the season this weekend with the Ambetter Health 400, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The week's schedule is much less busy than at Daytona last week, which saw three practice sessions, qualifying and two duel races, with Hampton, GA playing host to just a single qualifying session and Sunday's race.
This weekend is completely clear of all of Daytona's weather issues too, with absolutely no rain and only light winds expected for Sunday, meaning that the race should run perfectly to time.
With all of that said, let's get into today's timings and how you can watch all of the action unfold live.
NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 start times
The 260-lap NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway starts today (Sunday, February 23, 2025) at 3 pm (ET).
Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|3pm
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|3pm
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|3pm
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|3pm
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|3pm
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|2pm
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|2pm
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|2pm
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|2pm
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|2pm
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|2pm
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|1pm
|Denver, CO (MT)
|1pm
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|1pm
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|1pm
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|1pm
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|Noon
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|Noon
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|Noon
|Portland, OR (PT)
|Noon
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|Noon
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|5pm
|London, GB (GMT)
|8pm
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|9pm
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|7am (Monday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACDT)
|6:30am (Monday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|4am (Monday)
How to watch NASCAR on TV
Today's action from Atlanta Motor Speedway will be broadcast live on FOX in the United States, with in-car coverage also available on MAX. Radio coverage is available throughout the session on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Atlanta Motor Speedway.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|FOX, MAX (in-car cameras)
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
To catch all of the exciting Ambetter Health 400 action live on Fox Sports this week, via Fubo, click here.
