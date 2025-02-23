Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz SOUNDS OFF on NASCAR rivals after Atlanta wreck

Malcolm in the Middle star turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz could not hide his frustration after a disappointing end to his race in Atlanta this weekend.

Having competed in five Truck Series races last year, Muniz has signed up full-time at Reaume Brothers Racing for the 2025 campaign despite the recent announcement that the hit US sitcom in which he starred in is set to return.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan’s 23XI issue statement as DISQUALIFICATION verdict revealed

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

His season got off to a strong start in Daytona last weekend, too, coming home in tenth position. However, things did not end so well in Atlanta on Saturday, with his race ending in a wreck.

Frankie Muniz finished tenth in the Truck Series race at Daytona

READ MORE: Kyle Busch makes stunning RETURN to former team as official statement released

Frankie Muniz lacking NASCAR respect

Muniz had been running 11th before being involved in the crash, with just 26 laps remaining at the time of the incident.

Speaking to the media afterward, the Malcolm in the Middle star offered his perspective of the events that unfolded, making a damning claim that he doesn't get any respect from his rivals.

"I'm not entirely sure [what happened]," Muniz explained. "I thought we were running real good, you know what I mean?

"I definitely don't get respect out there, 100%. Nobody goes with me.

"I think someone put me three wide and pushed me up into the car that was on my outside and we were out."

Muniz continued, ruing what might have been: "I think we were close to top 10,"

"Which is a great showing for my team. I don't think anyone expects us to run there, so the fact we were there on merit, no lucky breaks, we raced our way up there.

"Obviously [I'm] upset because I felt like we were just cruising, I was just trying to make it to the end because I knew we were going to be in a good position.

“I’m hoping to earn respect out there and I hope with how tight I was racing people, and I was fairly clean the entire time, hopefully that will be the case but until I keep doing it, it will be tough.”

READ MORE: NASCAR Weather: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 latest forecast

Related