NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 official starting lineup with penalties applied

The starting lineup for the Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 has officially been set after an exciting NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on Saturday.

Team Penske star Ryan Blaney was the pole winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway after an impressive performance, just edging team-mate Austin Cindric, who will start alongside the one-time champion on the front row in Sunday's race.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Joey Logano SLAMMED as NBA legend fires message to multi-time champion

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

After missing out on the victory in the Daytona 500 but looking strong throughout, it was an incredibly dominant qualifying display from Ford, with the top 10 on Sunday consisting of nine of their cars, with Kyle Busch's #8 Chevrolet the only exception.

You have to look well down the order to find the first Toyota in Sunday's race, with 23XI's Bubba Wallace the highest and set to start down in 14th.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the Atlanta starting lineup in full ahead of what promises to be an exciting 260 laps of action.

Ryan Blaney is set to start on pole in Atlanta

READ MORE: NASCAR Weather: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 latest forecast

NASCAR Atlanta official starting lineup

#
Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
1stRyan Blaney12Team PenskeFord
2ndAustin Cindric2Team PenskeFord
3rdJosh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord
4thJoey Logano22Team PenskeFord
5thTodd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord
6thKyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
7thZane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord
8thChris Buescher17RFK RacingFord
9thBrad Keselowski6RFK RacingFord
10thNoah Gragson4Front Row MotorsportsFord
11thRyan Preece60RFK RacingFord
12thA.J. Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet
13thAlex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
14thBubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota
15thAustin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
16thWilliam Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
17thKyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
18thTyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota
19thChase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
20thTy Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet
21stJustin Haley7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
22ndJohn Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota
23rdCole Custer41Haas Factory TeamFord
24thMichael McDowell71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
25thChase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
26thCarson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
27thRiley Herbst3523XI RacingToyota
28thErik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota
29thDaniel Suarez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
30thShane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
31stCody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord
32ndChristopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
33rdRoss Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
34thRicky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak MotorsportsChevrolet
35thCorey LaJoie01Rick Ware RacingFord
36thTy Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
37thDenny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
38thB.J. McLeod78Live Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
39thJ.J. Yeley44NY Racing TeamChevrolet

To catch all of the NASCAR Cup Series action this weekend on FOX via Fubo, click here.

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 FAQs

How many laps is the Ambetter Health 400?

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 is set to be at least 260 laps long, with 400 miles of racing around the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway track set to be complete.

Who won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400?

Daniel Suarez won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400, finishing ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

What time is the 2025 Ambetter Health 400?

The Ambetter Health 400 will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the Ambetter Health 400 on?

FOX will broadcast the Ambetter Health 400 live on television, with radio coverage available from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

When was the Ambetter Health 400 first run?

The Ambetter Health 400 was first run in 1961, with Bob Burdick being the first event winner.

Which team has the most wins at the Ambetter Health 400?

Hendrick Motorsports hold the most wins in the Ambetter Health 400 with 10 wins overall.

Which driver has the most wins at the Ambetter Health 400?

Four drivers are tied for wins in the Ambetter Health 400, with Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Labonte, and Jimmie Johnson all having won the race on four occasions.

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

