NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 official starting lineup with penalties applied
The starting lineup for the Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 has officially been set after an exciting NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on Saturday.
Team Penske star Ryan Blaney was the pole winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway after an impressive performance, just edging team-mate Austin Cindric, who will start alongside the one-time champion on the front row in Sunday's race.
After missing out on the victory in the Daytona 500 but looking strong throughout, it was an incredibly dominant qualifying display from Ford, with the top 10 on Sunday consisting of nine of their cars, with Kyle Busch's #8 Chevrolet the only exception.
You have to look well down the order to find the first Toyota in Sunday's race, with 23XI's Bubba Wallace the highest and set to start down in 14th.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the Atlanta starting lineup in full ahead of what promises to be an exciting 260 laps of action.
NASCAR Atlanta official starting lineup
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1st
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2nd
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3rd
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|4th
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5th
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|6th
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|7th
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|8th
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|9th
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|10th
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|11th
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|12th
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|13th
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14th
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|15th
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|16th
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17th
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18th
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|19th
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20th
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|21st
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22nd
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|23rd
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|24th
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25th
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|26th
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27th
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|28th
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|29th
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|30th
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|31st
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|32nd
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|33rd
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|34th
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35th
|Corey LaJoie
|01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36th
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|37th
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|38th
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|39th
|J.J. Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 FAQs
How many laps is the Ambetter Health 400?
The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 is set to be at least 260 laps long, with 400 miles of racing around the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway track set to be complete.
Who won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400?
Daniel Suarez won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400, finishing ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.
What time is the 2025 Ambetter Health 400?
The Ambetter Health 400 will be at 3:00 PM ET.
What channel is the Ambetter Health 400 on?
FOX will broadcast the Ambetter Health 400 live on television, with radio coverage available from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
When was the Ambetter Health 400 first run?
The Ambetter Health 400 was first run in 1961, with Bob Burdick being the first event winner.
Which team has the most wins at the Ambetter Health 400?
Hendrick Motorsports hold the most wins in the Ambetter Health 400 with 10 wins overall.
Which driver has the most wins at the Ambetter Health 400?
Four drivers are tied for wins in the Ambetter Health 400, with Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Labonte, and Jimmie Johnson all having won the race on four occasions.
