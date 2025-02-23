NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 official starting lineup with penalties applied

The starting lineup for the Atlanta Ambetter Health 400 has officially been set after an exciting NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session on Saturday.

Team Penske star Ryan Blaney was the pole winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway after an impressive performance, just edging team-mate Austin Cindric, who will start alongside the one-time champion on the front row in Sunday's race.

After missing out on the victory in the Daytona 500 but looking strong throughout, it was an incredibly dominant qualifying display from Ford, with the top 10 on Sunday consisting of nine of their cars, with Kyle Busch's #8 Chevrolet the only exception.

You have to look well down the order to find the first Toyota in Sunday's race, with 23XI's Bubba Wallace the highest and set to start down in 14th.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the Atlanta starting lineup in full ahead of what promises to be an exciting 260 laps of action.

Ryan Blaney is set to start on pole in Atlanta

NASCAR Atlanta official starting lineup

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer 1st Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 2nd Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 3rd Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 4th Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 5th Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 6th Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 7th Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 8th Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 9th Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 10th Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 11th Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 12th A.J. Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 13th Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 14th Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 15th Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16th William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 17th Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18th Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 19th Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 20th Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 21st Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22nd John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 23rd Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 24th Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 25th Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 26th Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 27th Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 28th Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 29th Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 30th Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 31st Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford # 32nd Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 33rd Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 34th Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 35th Corey LaJoie 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 36th Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 37th Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 38th B.J. McLeod 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 39th J.J. Yeley 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 FAQs

How many laps is the Ambetter Health 400?

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 is set to be at least 260 laps long, with 400 miles of racing around the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway track set to be complete.

Who won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400?

Daniel Suarez won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400, finishing ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch.

What time is the 2025 Ambetter Health 400?

The Ambetter Health 400 will be at 3:00 PM ET.

What channel is the Ambetter Health 400 on?

FOX will broadcast the Ambetter Health 400 live on television, with radio coverage available from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

When was the Ambetter Health 400 first run?

The Ambetter Health 400 was first run in 1961, with Bob Burdick being the first event winner.

Which team has the most wins at the Ambetter Health 400?

Hendrick Motorsports hold the most wins in the Ambetter Health 400 with 10 wins overall.

Which driver has the most wins at the Ambetter Health 400?

Four drivers are tied for wins in the Ambetter Health 400, with Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Labonte, and Jimmie Johnson all having won the race on four occasions.

