NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ford dominate in Atlanta as Blaney takes Ambetter Health 400 pole
Ryan Blaney has taken pole for the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the year, and will start the Ambetter Health 400 from first.
Ford cars absolutely dominated running on the sole pre-race session at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, putting ten cars in the top 11 and providing a Team Penske 1-2.
Austin Cindric will start on the front row for the second year in a row when the green flag drops on Sunday afternoon, with Josh Berry starting third for Wood Brothers Racing.
Blaney's 11th Cup Series pole came thanks to a 179.371mph lap, with Cindric just a fraction behind at 179.359mph and Berry at 179.139mph. Last year's race winner Daniel Suarez qualified all the way down in 29th in his Chevrolet.
Who is on pole for the Ambetter Health 400?
|Position
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1st
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|2nd
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3rd
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|4th
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|5th
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|6th
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|7th
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|8th
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|9th
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|10th
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|11th
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|12th
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|13th
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|14th
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|15th
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|16th
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|17th
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18th
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|19th
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20th
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|21st
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|22nd
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|23rd
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|24th
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|25th
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|26th
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|27th
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|28th
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|29th
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|30th
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|31st
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|32nd
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|33rd
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|34th
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|35th
|Corey LaJoie
|01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|36th
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|37th
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|38th
|B.J. McLeod
|78
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|39th
|J.J. Yeley
|44
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet