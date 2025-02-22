close global

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ford dominate in Atlanta as Blaney takes Ambetter Health 400 pole

Ryan Blaney has taken pole for the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the year, and will start the Ambetter Health 400 from first.

Ford cars absolutely dominated running on the sole pre-race session at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, putting ten cars in the top 11 and providing a Team Penske 1-2.

Austin Cindric will start on the front row for the second year in a row when the green flag drops on Sunday afternoon, with Josh Berry starting third for Wood Brothers Racing.

Blaney's 11th Cup Series pole came thanks to a 179.371mph lap, with Cindric just a fraction behind at 179.359mph and Berry at 179.139mph. Last year's race winner Daniel Suarez qualified all the way down in 29th in his Chevrolet.

Who is on pole for the Ambetter Health 400?

Position Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
1stRyan Blaney12Team PenskeFord
2ndAustin Cindric2Team PenskeFord
3rdJosh Berry21Wood Brothers RacingFord
4thJoey Logano22Team PenskeFord
5thTodd Gilliland34Front Row MotorsportsFord
6thKyle Busch8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
7thZane Smith38Front Row MotorsportsFord
8thChris Buescher17RFK RacingFord
9thBrad Keselowski6RFK RacingFord
10thNoah Gragson4Front Row MotorsportsFord
11thRyan Preece60RFK RacingFord
12thA.J. Allmendinger16Kaulig RacingChevrolet
13thAlex Bowman48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
14thBubba Wallace2323XI RacingToyota
15thAustin Dillon3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
16thWilliam Byron24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
17thKyle Larson5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
18thTyler Reddick4523XI RacingToyota
19thChase Elliott9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
20thTy Dillon10Kaulig RacingChevrolet
21stJustin Haley7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
22ndJohn Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor ClubToyota
23rdCole Custer41Haas Factory TeamFord
24thMichael McDowell71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
25thChase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
26thCarson Hocevar77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
27thRiley Herbst3523XI RacingToyota
28thErik Jones43Legacy Motor ClubToyota
29thDaniel Suarez99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
30thShane van Gisbergen88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
31stCody Ware51Rick Ware RacingFord
32ndChristopher Bell20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
33rdRoss Chastain1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
34thRicky Stenhouse Jr.47Hyak MotorsportsChevrolet
35thCorey LaJoie01Rick Ware RacingFord
36thTy Gibbs54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
37thDenny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
38thB.J. McLeod78Live Fast MotorsportsChevrolet
39thJ.J. Yeley44NY Racing TeamChevrolet

