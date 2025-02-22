NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ford dominate in Atlanta as Blaney takes Ambetter Health 400 pole

Ryan Blaney has taken pole for the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the year, and will start the Ambetter Health 400 from first.

Ford cars absolutely dominated running on the sole pre-race session at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, putting ten cars in the top 11 and providing a Team Penske 1-2.

Austin Cindric will start on the front row for the second year in a row when the green flag drops on Sunday afternoon, with Josh Berry starting third for Wood Brothers Racing.

Blaney's 11th Cup Series pole came thanks to a 179.371mph lap, with Cindric just a fraction behind at 179.359mph and Berry at 179.139mph. Last year's race winner Daniel Suarez qualified all the way down in 29th in his Chevrolet.

Who is on pole for the Ambetter Health 400?