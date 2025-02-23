Haas announce HISTORIC new deal for 2025 season

Haas Factory Team has announced a new partnership for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship, after their decision to only field one chartered team.

Whilst Stewart-Haas Racing closed in 2024, Gene Haas announced that he would keep one of the team’s charters in 2025 and re-organised the team with Joe Custer as Haas' president.

Cole Custer represents the team in 2025 in the #41 car as their only full-time entry, and was involved in two late wrecks during his return at the Daytona 500.

However, following his season debut Haas have signed a new deal for Custer’s car, with wine producer Caymus Vineyards coming on board as a sponsor.

Stewart-Haas Racing closed in 2024

Haas sign deal with Bonanza Cabernet

The 2025 season will be Caymus Vineyards’ 12th year in NASCAR and its third with Haas, following the Napa-based winery’s 50th Anniversary in 2024.

In celebration, the team introduced a primary livery at the Sonoma Raceway event in June, and added the Bonanza Cabernet paint scheme to the #41 car at Las Vegas and Homestead in October.

“We’re proud to partner with Haas Factory Team, and we’re excited to have Bonanza Cabernet ride along with 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion Cole Custer as he makes his return to the Cup Series,” said Karen Perry, Executive Vice President of Caymus Vineyards.

“Gene Haas has his own heralded track record, and his ongoing commitment to putting quality race teams on the track in both Formula One and NASCAR makes him a great partner for our winery.

“What excites us most is the pursuit of excellence – whether in winemaking or on the track. We look forward to continuing to engage racing’s most passionate fanbase with Bonanza Cabernet.”

