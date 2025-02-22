NASCAR star releases official statement after BRUTAL penalties

Chase Briscoe has broken his silence after he was handed several brutal NASCAR penalties at the Daytona 500.

The 30-year-old was docked 100 driver points and 10 playoff points, whilst his team Joe Gibbs Racing were slammed with a huge fine of $100,000 and deducted 100 owner points and 10 playoff points, with crew chief James Small also suspended for four races.

NASCAR found changes to the spoiler of the #19 car, which resulted in a level two penalty due to 'modifications to single-source vendor supply parts/and/or assemblies'.

The penalty means that despite Briscoe’s fourth palace finish at Daytona, he sits with -67 points and in last place overall in the standings.

Chase Briscoe finished the Daytona 500 in P4

Briscoe speaks out after Daytona 500 penalties

Speaking after the Daytona 500, Briscoe opened up on receiving the penalties and whether it will change his approach for the rest of the season.

“I found out about the penalty probably 15 minutes before the penalty got announced,” Briscoe said.

“That’s typically how NASCAR does it. You get a phone call from Brad Moran. He lets you know and they normally announce it within 30 minutes.”

“I would say this year my approach is way different in general. We should be able to go to the race track and contend for wins on a lot more consistent basis.

“So, you know, my whole approach going into this year was trying to win multiple races and that doesn’t change. The points situation obviously is unfortunate, but I mean, we still just need to go win races at the end of the day.

“That’s what we’re here to do is try to win races and you know, potentially try to win a championship, too.

“To have a chance to win a championship you need to be winning races, anyway. So, yeah, it doesn’t change the approach at all.

“I don’t even think from a strategy standpoint or anything, it changes anything. You just go there and try to win the race and you know, hopefully, our cars are good enough to do that.”

