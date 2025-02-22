NASCAR star breaks silence over Sabrina Carpenter dating rumours

NASCAR star William Byron has broken his silence after Sabrina Carpenter flirtation rumours started to swirl following an Instagram hoax.

The 27-year-old started his 2025 Cup Series campaign off with a win and his second consecutive victory at the Daytona 500, in a dramatic rain-hit race.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Joey Logano SLAMMED as NBA legend fires message to multi-time champion

READ MORE: NASCAR Weather: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 latest forecast

Byron went from ninth to first place on the last lap of the race, after he avoided a huge wreck involving Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric and stormed through the pack to take a thrilling last minute victory.

However, an Instagram exchange after his win has dominated the headlines, and fuelled dating rumours with one of America’s biggest pop singers, Sabrina Carpenter.

William Byron earned his second consecutive Daytona victory

The NASCAR season kicked off at Daytona

Byron shuts down Sabrina Carpenter romance rumours

A fake Instagram account posing as Byron posted a flirty comment underneath the singer’s post of her Vogue photoshoot, which read: “Hii.”

However, Byron confirmed it was a fake account and denied any dating rumours, but did extend an invite to Carpenter to attend a NASCAR race.

"They do a really good job with Photoshop nowadays," Byron said to TMZ.

"It was a good parody account – it's like that NBA Centel account. They did a good job."

"Maybe we can get her out to a race or something, that would be great. Or I can get to a show. That would be fun."

NASCAR STANDINGS: Byron BEATEN to top spot despite Daytona 500 win as manufacturer DOMINATES

Carpenter has celebrated a major milestone in her own career, after winning two Grammy awards, including ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ for Short n' Sweet and ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ for her summer hit Espresso.

The 25-year-old is currently embarking on her Short n' Sweet tour, which concludes a record breaking 2024 for the American pop artist.

READ MORE: Kyle Busch puts NASCAR rival ON BLAST after Daytona 500 wreck

Related