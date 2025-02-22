Jordan's 23XI announce MASSIVE partnership and new naming rights

23XI Racing have confirmed a massive new deal to help boost their NASCAR team's performance into the future.

The team, co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin, took three wins last year - all from Tyler Reddick, as he made it all the way to the final four of the Cup Series playoffs.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Joey Logano SLAMMED as NBA legend fires message to multi-time champion

READ MORE: NASCAR Weather: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 latest forecast

23XI are currently in a legal dispute with NASCAR over what they see as anti-competitive practices, but were granted a preliminary injunction by a judge to allow them to race as a chartered entry in 2025.

A statement released this week about an expanded partnership with Xfinity, which will give the communications giant the naming rights to the team's state of the art NASCAR facility at Airspeed, the newly-dubbed Xfinity Speed Center – hinting that 23XI are feeling good about their Cup Series future as their case goes through the courts.

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

Atlanta might be cold but this car will be hot on track 🔥



The No. 45 @Xfinity Mobile Toyota Camry hits the track this weekend in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/qGnLbDdks4 — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) February 20, 2025

Xfinity and 23XI Racing get closer

Dave Rogers, the team's senior director for competition, said in a statement: “Each member of our competition group at 23XI plays an important role in our race preparation and execution.

"The ability for key personnel to digest data and provide insight throughout race weekends regardless of their location is vital to our success. We’re fortunate to have great partners like Xfinity who share a passion for racing and understand how important fast and reliable connectivity is for our team.”

Team president Steve Lauletta added: “When we announced our partnership with Xfinity in 2023, we wanted to collaborate on initiatives to drive progress and innovation, and the Xfinity Speed Center is a great example of that.

“With the expansion of our partnership, we can continue working on innovative ideas, compelling content, and creative programs to enhance our race team and enhance the fan experience."

READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule and TV channels

Related