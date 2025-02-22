NASCAR Qualifying Today: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The NASCAR Cup Series returns for its second race of the season this weekend with the Ambetter Health 400, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The week's schedule is much less busy than at Daytona last week, which saw three practice sessions, qualifying and two duel races, with Hampton, GA playing host to just a single qualifying session and Sunday's race.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Joey Logano SLAMMED as NBA legend fires message to multi-time champion

READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule and TV channels

This weekend is completely clear of all of Daytona's weather issues too, with absolutely no rain and only light winds expected for the whole weekend, meaning that both sessions should run perfectly to time.

With all of that said, let's get into today's timings and how you can watch all of the practice action unfold live.

READ MORE: NASCAR Weather: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 latest forecast

NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 qualifying start time

The Cup Series action at Daytona starts today (Saturday, February 22, 2025) with qualifying at 11:05 am (ET), and can be watched on Prime Video.

Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 11:05am Charlotte, NC (ET) 11:05am Columbia, SC (ET) 11:05am Charleston, WV (ET) 11:05am Augusta, ME (ET) 11:05am Chicago, IL (CT) 10:05am Pierre, SD (CT) 10:05am Nashville, TN (CT) 10:05am Des Moines, IA (CT) 10:05am Montgomery, AL (CT) 10:05am Mexico City, MX (CT) 10:05am Phoenix, AZ (MT) 9:05am Denver, CO (MT) 9:05am Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 9:05am Albuquerque, NM (MT) 9:05am El Paso, TX (MT) 9:05am Los Angeles, CA (PT) 8:05am Las Vegas, NV (PT) 8:05am Seattle, WA (PT) 8:05am Portland, OR (PT) 8:05am San Francisco, CA (PT) 8:05am Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 1:05pm London, GB (GMT) 4:05pm Madrid, ES (CET) 5:05pm Sydney, AU (AEDT) 3:05am (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 2:35am (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 12:05am (Sunday)

To catch all of the exciting Ambetter Health 400 action live on Fox Sports this week, via Fubo, click here.

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

Related