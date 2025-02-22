NASCAR Qualifying Today: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The NASCAR Cup Series returns for its second race of the season this weekend with the Ambetter Health 400, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.
The week's schedule is much less busy than at Daytona last week, which saw three practice sessions, qualifying and two duel races, with Hampton, GA playing host to just a single qualifying session and Sunday's race.
This weekend is completely clear of all of Daytona's weather issues too, with absolutely no rain and only light winds expected for the whole weekend, meaning that both sessions should run perfectly to time.
With all of that said, let's get into today's timings and how you can watch all of the practice action unfold live.
NASCAR Ambetter Health 400 qualifying start time
The Cup Series action at Daytona starts today (Saturday, February 22, 2025) with qualifying at 11:05 am (ET), and can be watched on Prime Video.
Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.
|City (Time Zone)
|Session start time
|New York, NY (ET)
|11:05am
|Charlotte, NC (ET)
|11:05am
|Columbia, SC (ET)
|11:05am
|Charleston, WV (ET)
|11:05am
|Augusta, ME (ET)
|11:05am
|Chicago, IL (CT)
|10:05am
|Pierre, SD (CT)
|10:05am
|Nashville, TN (CT)
|10:05am
|Des Moines, IA (CT)
|10:05am
|Montgomery, AL (CT)
|10:05am
|Mexico City, MX (CT)
|10:05am
|Phoenix, AZ (MT)
|9:05am
|Denver, CO (MT)
|9:05am
|Salt Lake City, UT (MT)
|9:05am
|Albuquerque, NM (MT)
|9:05am
|El Paso, TX (MT)
|9:05am
|Los Angeles, CA (PT)
|8:05am
|Las Vegas, NV (PT)
|8:05am
|Seattle, WA (PT)
|8:05am
|Portland, OR (PT)
|8:05am
|San Francisco, CA (PT)
|8:05am
|Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT)
|1:05pm
|London, GB (GMT)
|4:05pm
|Madrid, ES (CET)
|5:05pm
|Sydney, AU (AEDT)
|3:05am (Sunday)
|Adelaide, AU (ACDT)
|2:35am (Sunday)
|Perth, AU (AWST)
|12:05am (Sunday)
To catch all of the exciting Ambetter Health 400 action live on Fox Sports this week, via Fubo, click here.
