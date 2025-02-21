NASCAR Weather: 2025 Cup Series at Atlanta - Ambetter Health 400 latest forecast

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Atlanta Motor Speedway this Sunday for the Ambetter Health 400, which is unlikely to be hit with the same weather delays as last weekend's Daytona 500.

Last weekend's Great American Race was halted for hours due to rain, with William Byron battling through a chaotic end to secure his second straight victory at the historic race.

Fans in Hampton, GA should be set for a fantastic day at the racetrack, as they watch Daniel Suarez attempt to repeat his 2024 victory and secure his place into the playoffs for another season.

Will there be any chance of some weather interruption at all? Let's take a look.

Ambetter Health 400 weather forecast

Saturday 22nd February

With no practice session on Friday, running for the Cup Series race will start on Saturday morning.

That qualifying session will kick off at 11:05am ET in mild weather, with highs in the mid 50s and a RealFeel a few degrees higher.

That qualifying session will be followed by the Truck Series Fr8 208 at 1:30pm ET, before the Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250 at 5pm ET, all with dry and mild weather conditions.

Sunday 23rd February

The forecast for race day is near identical to the day before, with highs in the mid-high 50s and a 0% chance of any precipitation.

The wind is also unlikely to be a factor, simply blowing a light breeze across the track at speeds which shouldn't make any difference to car performance. All in all, set fair for a perfect Sunday at the race track.

NASCAR Cup Series: Ambetter Health 400 start times

The 260-lap race starts on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 3pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the week converted to your time zone.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 3pm Charlotte, NC (ET) 3pm Columbia, SC (ET) 3pm Charleston, WV (ET) 3pm Augusta, ME (ET) 3pm Chicago, IL (CT) 2pm Pierre, SD (CT) 2pm Nashville, TN (CT) 2pm Des Moines, IA (CT) 2pm Montgomery, AL (CT) 2pm Mexico City, MX (CT) 2pm Phoenix, AZ (MT) 1pm Denver, CO (MT) 1pm Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 1pm Albuquerque, NM (MT) 1pm El Paso, TX (MT) 1pm Los Angeles, CA (PT) 12 noon Las Vegas, NV (PT) 12 noon Seattle, WA (PT) 12 noon Portland, OR (PT) 12 noon San Francisco, CA (PT) 12 noon Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 5pm London, GB (GMT) 8pm Madrid, ES (CET) 9pm Sydney, AU (AEDT) 7am (Sunday) Adelaide, AU (ACDT) 6:30am (Sunday) Perth, AU (AWST) 4am (Sunday)

Fox will broadcast the race live on TV with radio coverage from PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400?

The 2024 Ambetter Health 400 was won by Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez.

Suarez won a stunning finish, decided in a three-wide photo finish between himself, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch, the fourth closest in Cup Series history.

