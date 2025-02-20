2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule and TV channels
After a thrilling finish at the Daytona 500 last Sunday, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues this weekend with the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Last time out, William Byron survived a chaotic last-lap wreck to take his second consecutive victory in the Great American Race, and the Hendrick Motorsports star is a previous winner at Atlanta having won twice there previously.
However, he will have plenty of competition if he wants to make it three wins this weekend, with many of his rivals having looked quick in recent weeks.
Between the exhibition Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, two duel races at Daytona, and the main event itself, there have so far been four different race winners this season, and you wouldn't argue against that number rising to five on Sunday.
Last year's Ambetter Health 400 winner was Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez, beating the likes of Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric and Bubba Wallace that day, who all rounded out the top five.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the schedule, times, and TV details you need to know to ensure you don't miss any of the action.
NASCAR Atlanta start times
The 400-mile, 260-lap race starts on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.
|Date
|Session
|New York (EST)
|Chicago (CST)
|Denver (MST)
|Los Angeles (PST)
|London (GMT)
|Central Europe (CET)
|Saturday, February 22
|Qualifying
|11:30 am
|10:30 am
|9:30 am
|8:30 am
|4:30 am
|5:30 am
|Sunday, February 23
|Race
|3 pm
|2 pm
|1 pm
|12 pm
|8 pm
|9 pm
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action from Atlanta Motor Speedway in some major countries around the world.
|Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United States
|Fox Sports (Race), Amazon Prime (Qualifying)
|United Kingdom
|Viaplay Group
|Australia
|Fox Sports Australia
|Spain
|DAZN
|France
|Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
|Germany
|More Than Sports, Sport1
|Belgium
|Ziggo Sport
|Brazil
|Bandriantes
|Canada
|TSN, RDS
|MENA
|Abu Dhabi Media
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
|Italy
|Mola TV
|Portugal
|Sport TV
|Singapore
|Mola TV
|Japan
|Gaora
|China
|Huya, Bilibili
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Hungary
|Network4
|Turkey
|Saran Media International
