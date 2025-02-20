2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta: Ambetter Health 400 start times, schedule and TV channels

close global

After a thrilling finish at the Daytona 500 last Sunday, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series continues this weekend with the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Last time out, William Byron survived a chaotic last-lap wreck to take his second consecutive victory in the Great American Race, and the Hendrick Motorsports star is a previous winner at Atlanta having won twice there previously.

However, he will have plenty of competition if he wants to make it three wins this weekend, with many of his rivals having looked quick in recent weeks.

Between the exhibition Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, two duel races at Daytona, and the main event itself, there have so far been four different race winners this season, and you wouldn't argue against that number rising to five on Sunday.

Last year's Ambetter Health 400 winner was Trackhouse Racing's Daniel Suarez, beating the likes of Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric and Bubba Wallace that day, who all rounded out the top five.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the schedule, times, and TV details you need to know to ensure you don't miss any of the action.

The Ambetter Health 400 will be 260 laps around Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR Atlanta start times

The 400-mile, 260-lap race starts on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the weekend converted to your time zone.

Date Session New York (EST) Chicago (CST) Denver (MST) Los Angeles (PST) London (GMT) Central Europe (CET)
Saturday, February 22 Qualifying 11:30 am 10:30 am 9:30 am 8:30 am 4:30 am 5:30 am
Sunday, February 23 Race 3 pm 2 pm 1 pm 12 pm 8 pm 9 pm

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action from Atlanta Motor Speedway in some major countries around the world.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States Fox Sports (Race), Amazon Prime (Qualifying)
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

