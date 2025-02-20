NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe and his #19 team at Joe Gibbs Racing have been dealt several punishments after a level two infringement at the Daytona 500.

Briscoe was the pole winner at the 67th running of the Great American Race, but according to NASCAR, following further inspection at their research and development center, modifications were found to the spoiler of the #19 car.

NASCAR state that according to their rule book, 'modifications to single-source vendor supply parts/and/or assemblies' results in a level two penalty.

As a result, NASCAR has announced a number of punishments, including Briscoe being docked 100 driver points and 10 playoff points, whilst Joe Gibbs Racing have been slammed with a huge fine of $100,000 and deducted 100 owner points and 10 playoff points.

On top of this, James Small, the crew chief of the #19 car, has been suspended for four races.

Joe Gibbs Racing release official statement

Joe Gibbs Racing plan to appeal the above decisions, according to NASCAR, with the team issuing a statement in response to their punishments.

As part of the statement, Joe Gibbs Racing claim that: “The issue in question was caused in the assembly process when bolts used to attach the spoiler base to the deck lid caused the pre-drilled holes to wear due to supplied part interferences."

Despite winning the pole, Briscoe went on to finish fourth at the Daytona 500, surviving the huge last lap wreck that took out his Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin.

Briscoe now sits rock bottom of the 2024 drivers standings given that the now has -67 points on the board following his 100 point deduction.

