NASCAR chief reveals details behind Cup Series EJECTIONS as rules broken

A NASCAR chief has revealed there were two ejections from the Cup Series racing at the Daytona 500.

The historic event ran for the 67th time on Sunday, with William Byron going on to secure the race win — his second consecutive victory at the event.

However, ahead of the main event, the Cup Series cars also went through qualifying, as well as two duel races to determine the starting order for Sunday's race.

And, it appears some teams may have been trying to pull a fast one during those duel races, with multiple violations discovered by NASCAR, according to reports.

NASCAR reveal violations

On Thursday, two crew chiefs were ejected from the remainder of the Daytona 500 weekend due to violations of the rules.

Chris Lawson is the crew chief for Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland in the #34 car, meanwhile, Billy Plourde holds the same role for Rick Ware Racing and Cody Ware in the #51 and both took no further part in the weekend.

In both cases, the violation on this occasion was said to be due to improper weights.

Now, in a recent radio appearance, NASCAR's senior vice president of competition Elton Sawyer went into more detail.

“We’ll address that this morning,” Elton Sawyer stated on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, via Racing News.

“It’s basically unapproved mounting of ballast. That one, I don’t have any real sympathy for them on.

“They’re taking hydration systems that are for the driver, that are critical and putting ballast in it.

"That’s just not cool."

