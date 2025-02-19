Kyle Busch makes stunning RETURN to former team as official statement released

NASCAR star Kyle Busch has announced plans to race away from the Cup Series in 2025.

Busch suffered late heartbreak at the Daytona 500 last time out, where he was in contention for the race win until he was taken out in a late wreck.

If he had won, it would have been the two-time Cup Series champion's first-ever win in the Great American Race.

However, just days after the race, Busch has now announced that he plans to race in the Truck Series once again this season.

Kyle Busch is a two-time Cup Series champion

Kyle Busch announces Truck Series plans

As per an official statement, Busch will complete a five-race Truck Series campaign in 2025 with Spire Motorsports.

Last season, Busch earned two wins for the team, taking victories in Atlanta and Texas.

Busch is the most winningest driver in Truck Series history and sounds excited to be racing in the series once again this year.

“With my long-standing relationship with Jeff (Dickerson) and having a lot of my former employees still working on the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series teams at Spire Motorsports, it’s cool to be able to hop back in their Chevy Silverados five times and work towards filling those trophy cases,” said Busch.

“I still really enjoy being a part of the process of evaluating their equipment and being a mentor to the young drivers in Spire’s lineup. It’s fun trying to help speed up their learning curve by passing on a few pointers here and there.”

Busch added: "My schedule will consist of some tracks where I’ve had a lot of success in the Truck Series, like Atlanta, Charlotte, and Nashville but also two tracks that I’ve never raced at in a truck – North Wilkesboro and Watkins Glen,"

“So, I’m looking forward to hopefully adding a couple more tracks to the list of places where I’ve won across my Truck Series career.”

