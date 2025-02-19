NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal fires five-word message to NASCAR star after Daytona 500

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has issued a five-word message to NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson after the Daytona 500.

Despite having long given up full-time racing duties, seven-time Cup Series champion Johnson competed in the Great American Race this year, qualifying as an open entry for his Legacy Motor Club team.

Stunningly, Johnson raced with a Shaq-designed livery, with the NBA legend appearing on the bonnet of the vehicle.

This came around after an exchange on social media between the pair led to a free throw contest, and Shaq's reward for winning was getting to design Johnson's livery for the race.

Well, a bet’s a bet… @SHAQ designed it, and I’m sticking to my word. See it on track February 16th! #Daytona500 pic.twitter.com/JK1nDUm2PA — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) February 8, 2025

Shaq sends message to Jimmie Johnson

After qualifying for the race, Johnson went on to produce an excellent drive at Daytona International Speedway, coming home in third place. Indeed, only Tyler Reddick and race winner William Byron did better and it was a drive that Johnson can certainly be proud of.

Shaq certainly seems proud, issuing a short message to Johnson via his Instagram stories after the race.

"Congrats on the big race!" Shaq wrote over a NASCAR reel of Johnson post-race on his Instagram story.

Jimmie Johnson finished third in the Daytona 500

As well as Johnson finishing third, John Hunter Nemechek also finished fifth in the #42 car, meaning Johnson's Legacy Motor Club team had two drivers in the top five.

Reflecting on that achievement post-race, Johnson told the media: "This feels incredible,"

"I have emotions that I didn't expect to have. I've never been in this position as an owner and it's really opened up a different set of emotions.

"The pride that I have in this result and the pride that I have in this company, now that we're trying to achieve and the journey we're on, I am so satisfied, so happy right now."

Johnson continued, name-dropping Shaq: "Excited that we have two cars in the top 5. I hope [Shaquille O'Neal] is watching. Thank you, buddy. We got your car in the top 3."

