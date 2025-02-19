Kyle Busch puts NASCAR rival ON BLAST after Daytona 500 wreck

NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Busch has laid the blame firmly on one of his rivals after a late wreck at the Daytona 500.

After lengthy rain delays, the Great American Race ran well into the night at Daytona International Speedway, and Busch ran well.

Heading into the home stretch, Busch was well-placed for a potential challenge for the win, with a stunning first victory in the Daytona in sight for the two-time Cup Series champion.

However, things quickly unraveled on lap 186 when Busch was an innocent bystander coming off turn two, with a huge wreck ensuing around him, which also collected the #8 car.

The 67th running of the Daytona 500 happened last Sunday

Kyle Busch slams Joey Logano

Busch was unable to hide his disappointment in his post-race interview. However, the Richard Childress Racing driver was very clear who was to blame for the wreck when asked about it.

"Looks like the fastest car got in a hurry to get to the wreck," Busch exclaimed.

"Logano was by far the fastest car today, saw a lot of laps led and he could about do anything, the Penkse cars were very strong and we've still got 20 laps to go and he's trying to go through the middle and make a hole that isn't there and just created chaos.

"Hate it all of our guys on the Zone Chevrolet. We had a fast car and we were in position and just biding our time and seeing what was gonna happen next.

Joey Logano was slammed by Kyle Busch after the Daytona 500

"You've gotta know how wide your race car is to find a hole that it will fit in and he obviously doesn't know that."

The race went on to be won by Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron after another wreck on the very last lap.

Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric had looked most likely before being taken out late on, leaving Byron to go from ninth to first on the last lap to take back-to-back Daytona 500 wins.

