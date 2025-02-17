NASCAR star in emotional interview after TERRIFYING Daytona 500 wreck

NASCAR Cup Series racer Ryan Preece has offered an emotional response to a terrifying incident at the Daytona 500 event last weekend.

The 2025 Daytona 500 event was a thriller, with William Byron taking a last-lap victory following several weather delays, and a couple of multi-car-pile-ups.

Byron recorded his second consecutive Daytona 500 win from Tyler Reddick and Jimmie Johnson, in a race that lasted late into Sunday evening after several delays.

In a horrific lap 197 incident, however, Preece was sent airborne for the second time in two years, after his No. 60 Ford was hit on the right side after a crash for Christopher Bell.

William Byron claimed Daytona 500 success in 2025

Preece grateful for crash recovery

Preece was making his Daytona 500 debut with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, but unfortunately was not able to continue following the horror incident, in which his car was also flipped on its head.

Now, the 34-year-old has had his say on the huge crash, suggesting he thought about his family while he was mid-air.

"Yeah I don’t know if it’s the diffuser or what that makes these cars like a sheet of plywood when you walk out on a windy day," Preece told Fox Sports after the race.

"But when the car took off like that, it got real quiet. All I thought about was my daughter.

"I’m lucky to walk away, but we’re getting really close to somebody not being able to, so I’m very grateful.

"That sucks. I mean this thing was fast. It’s frustrating when you end your day like this."

