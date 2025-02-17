NASCAR star goes AIRBORNE and FLIPS in insane Daytona 500 wreck
NASCAR star Ryan Preece was involved in an insane late wreck at the Daytona 500 on Sunday night.
With just four laps of racing to go, cars across the field were jostling for position as they eyed the race victory.
Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin were leading the rows on the outside and the inside respectively, with Cole Custer and Austin Cindric behind.
Custer was trying to give Bell a push to move up and try to get ahead of Hamlin. However, Bell's car soon got out of shape when he did so, slamming into the wall and flying into the #60 car of Preece behind.
A look at the incident on Lap 196 of the #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/6OJa154GZC— NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 17, 2025
Ryan Preece NASCAR wreck
As you can see above, it was a very nasty incident, with the car going fully airborne at one stage before flipping over and sliding to the inside of the track.
Fortunately, Preece appeared unharmed despite the dramatic incident but was naturally taken to the infield care center to be checked up on, along with Christopher Bell.
Thankfully, NASCAR later announced that both Preece and Bell had been evaluated and released from their care in a statement on Twitter.
Sadly, this is the second time in his career that Preece flipped at Daytona after an incident two years ago.
Back in 2023, Preece was involved in a perhaps even more terrifying incident when driving the #41 car for Stewart-Haas Racing, with his car barrel rolling and catching flames on that occasion.
William Byron eventually won the race after another huge wreck on the last lap at Daytona International Speedway.
