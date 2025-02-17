President Donald Trump issues HUGE statement at Daytona 500

After arriving in style on Air Force One on Sunday, President Donald Trump issued a statement to those in attendance at Daytona International Speedway for the 67th Daytona 500.

Trump was rumored to be making an appearance at the race this weekend, with reports that he would take to the track in 'The Beast' — his motorcade.

He did exactly that in the end, too, leading the pace car on several laps around the circuit ahead of the racing getting underway.

Before that, however, Trump had time to give a quick interview and public address, as well as issue a message to the drivers over their radios.

President Trump's Daytona 500 statement

This is of course not Trump's first time at Daytona having been the Grand Marshall for the race back in 2020.

And, speaking ahead of the race, Trump told the FOX broadcast team: "I think it's [the Daytona 500] fantastic I think it's great for the country,"

"Our country is doing well again and we have spirit all over the world again.

"We brought it back and it's been less than four weeks so you'll see what we do in a little period of time, it's only going to get better.

"This is very exciting."

Trump then led the pace car around the track in 'The Beast' and addressed the drivers over their radios before the race started.

"This is your favorite President," Trump's message began.

"I'm a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people. How you do this I don't know.

"I just want you to be safe, you're talented people and you're great people and great Americans.

"Have a great day, have a lot of fun, and I'll see you later."

