NASCAR team owner set to SING at Daytona 500

Team-owner of Trackhouse Racing, Pitbull, is reportedly set to sing at NASCAR’s season opener the Daytona 500.

Trackhouse is owned by Trackhouse Entertainment Group, a venture that consists of Justin Marks, Armando Christian Pérez, the rapper otherwise known as Pitbull, and Avenue Sports Fund.

OFFICIAL: NASCAR make HUGE Daytona 500 announcement as race moved

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Rain wreaks HAVOC at Daytona 500 as Chevrolet dominate

The NASCAR team will field a three car lineup in 2025 of Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez and Shane van Gisbergen, with a fourth entry of Helio Castroneves making an appearance for the Daytona 500.

All four drivers have qualified for Sunday’s race around Daytona International Speedway, with Chastain acquiring the highest starting spot of ninth.

Pitbull's 2024 Daytona 500 performance was scrapped

Ross Chastain is the highest starting Trackhouse star

Pitbull set for Daytona 500 NASCAR performance

Trackhouse Racing will be hoping to translate their starting position into a high finishing result around the iconic track, especially with one of their team owners in town.

According to Daytona International Speedway’s website, Pitbull is returning for the pre-race show where he will perform on Sunday ahead of the race.

Following the postponement of the 2024 race at Daytona until the following Monday, Pitbull’s pre-race show was cancelled with the Grammy-award winner promising to return for the 2025 iteration of the race.

Pitbull previously appeared as a NASCAR grand marshal in 2021, and even named his 2023 album ‘Trackhouse’ after the team he owns.

The 44-year-old became co-owner of Trackhouse Racing in 2021, with Pitbull brought on board to add to the entertainment portion of Trackhouse Entertainment Group’s operations.

“As soon as I met Justin, (team president) Ty Norris and Daniel, we were on the same page,” Pitbull said when he joined the team in 2021.

“They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture.”

READ MORE: NASCAR legend issues 30-word statement after Daytona 500 failure

Related