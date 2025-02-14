NASCAR legend gets EMOTIONAL after huge Daytona 500 achievement

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has delivered an emotional message after his team JR Motorsports qualified for the Daytona 500.

Justin Allgaier was unable to set a time fast enough to qualify for Sunday’s race, which meant his duel performance would determine whether JRM would make it into their first NASCAR Cup Series race.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Michael Jordan-owned team make STUNNING announcement as star takes HISTORIC pole at Daytona

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson PENALIZED as race ends with major DRAMA

JRM, which is owned by Earnhardt Jr, his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller and brother-in-law L. W. Miller, needed Allgaier to finish ahead of J.J. Yeley to make it into Sunday's race, a feat he managed to achieve.

The 38-year-old finished ninth and secured himself a start for the Daytona 500 for the first time since 2015, where he will start in 19th place.

Dale Earnhardt Jr's team will start the Daytona 500

The 2025 Daytona 500 will get underway on Sunday

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via FuboTV, click here.

Earnhardt Jr’s team secures Daytona 500 spot

However, after the duel, attention turned to Earnhardt Jr. who celebrated the achievement in an emotional interview, with the NASCAR legend close to tears on several occasions.

"First off, I'm so proud of Justin, man," said Earnhardt Jr.

"He put the whole team on his back those last couple of laps. He got to the top, and I did not think that was possible, but he got up there and made something work. It was his only shot and he got some help.

“So we got some people to thank. Just a great race car. Greg Ives [crew chief] has put a group together that is motivated.

“There's some special people on this team that I've worked with all the way back to 1998. But I'll tell you, this sport is amazing -- everything about it.

“I've seen it from so many different lenses and I love the challenges. I wouldn't want it any other way.

"This was hard, emotionally. I can't believe we got to race on Sunday. I just can't believe it."

READ MORE: NASCAR star in HUGE wreck as legend forced OUT of Daytona 500 race

Related