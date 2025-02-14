NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 starting lineup with penalties applied
The official starting lineup for the 2025 Daytona 500 has been set after some thrilling action at Daytona International Speedway this week.
Sunday is set to see the 67th running of the Great American Race, with all of the action set to be broadcast live on TV via FOX in the United States. Radio coverage will also be available via MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
The starting order for Sunday's race has been determined via multiple sessions.
The front row starters were determined in qualifying on Wednesday, for example, with Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe winning the pole in a historic Daytona 500 first for Toyota. Alongside Briscoe on the front row will be Team Penske's Austin Cindric, with Ford looking strong this week.
However, beyond that, it was all down to how the stars finished in the duels, with the results from Duel 1 setting Sunday's order for the inside rows and the results from Duel 2 determining the order on the outside.
The duels were won by Bubba Wallace and Austin Cindric respectively, and as a result, Wallace will now start on the second row behind Briscoe. With Cindric already out front, the spot alongside Wallace goes to Erik Jones, who finished second in Duel 2.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the official 41-car starting order ahead of the 500 miles of high-speed action.
Daytona 500 official starting lineup
After the races above, the starting order for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 will be as follows:
|Position
|Driver
|# Car No.
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1st
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|2nd
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3rd
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|4th
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|5th
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6th
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7th
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|8th
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9th
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|10th
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|11th
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|12th
|Corey LaJoie
|#01
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|13th
|A.J. Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|14th
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|15th
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|16th
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|17th
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|18th
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|19th
|Justin Allgaier
|#40
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20th
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21st
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|22nd
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|23rd
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|24th
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|25th
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|26th
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|27th
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|28th
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|29th
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|30th
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|31st
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|32nd
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|33rd
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|34th
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|35th
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|36th
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|37th
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38th
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|39th
|Martin Truex Jr.
|#56
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|40th
|Jimmie Johnson
|#84
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|41st
|Helio Castroneves
|#91
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Helio Castroneves qualified via NASCAR's Open Exemption Rule and therefore the Daytona 500 grid was expanded from 40 cars to 41.
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times
The 200-lap Daytona 500 is scheduled to start on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET and be broadcast live on FOX. Here are the race start times in some major cities within the United States and around the world:
|City
|Race Start Time (Local)
|Time Zone
|New York City, New York
|2:30 pm
|ET
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|2:30 pm
|ET
|Columbia, South Carolina
|2:30 pm
|ET
|Charleston, West Virginia
|2:30 pm
|ET
|Augusta, Maine
|2:30 pm
|ET
|Chicago, Illinois
|1:30 pm
|CT
|Pierre, South Dakota
|1:30 pm
|CT
|Nashville, Tennessee
|1:30 pm
|CT
|Des Moines, Iowa
|1:30 pm
|CT
|Montgomery, Alabama
|1:30 pm
|CT
|Mexico City, Mexico
|1:30 pm
|CT
|Phoenix, Arizona
|12:30 pm
|MT
|Denver, Colorado
|12:30 pm
|MT
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|12:30 pm
|MT
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|12:30 pm
|MT
|El Paso, Texas
|12:30 pm
|MT
|Los Angeles, California
|11:30 am
|PT
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|11:30 am
|PT
|Seattle, Washington
|11:30 am
|PT
|Portland, Oregon
|11:30 am
|PT
|San Francisco, California
|11:30 am
|PT
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|5:30 pm
|BRT
|London, England
|7:30 pm
|GMT
|Madrid, Spain
|8:30 pm
|CET
To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week via Fubo, click here.

