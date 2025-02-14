NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 starting lineup with penalties applied

The official starting lineup for the 2025 Daytona 500 has been set after some thrilling action at Daytona International Speedway this week.

Sunday is set to see the 67th running of the Great American Race, with all of the action set to be broadcast live on TV via FOX in the United States. Radio coverage will also be available via MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The starting order for Sunday's race has been determined via multiple sessions.

The front row starters were determined in qualifying on Wednesday, for example, with Joe Gibbs Racing star Chase Briscoe winning the pole in a historic Daytona 500 first for Toyota. Alongside Briscoe on the front row will be Team Penske's Austin Cindric, with Ford looking strong this week.

However, beyond that, it was all down to how the stars finished in the duels, with the results from Duel 1 setting Sunday's order for the inside rows and the results from Duel 2 determining the order on the outside.

The duels were won by Bubba Wallace and Austin Cindric respectively, and as a result, Wallace will now start on the second row behind Briscoe. With Cindric already out front, the spot alongside Wallace goes to Erik Jones, who finished second in Duel 2.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the official 41-car starting order ahead of the 500 miles of high-speed action.

Daytona 500 official starting lineup

After the races above, the starting order for the 67th running of the Daytona 500 will be as follows:

Position Driver # Car No. Team Manufacturer 1st Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 2nd Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 3rd Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 4th Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 5th William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6th Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 7th Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 8th Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9th Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet 10th Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 11th Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 12th Corey LaJoie #01 Rick Ware Racing Ford 13th A.J. Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 14th Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 15th Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 16th Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford 17th Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 18th John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 19th Justin Allgaier #40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet 20th Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21st Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 22nd Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 23rd Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 24th Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota 25th Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 26th Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 27th Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 28th Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 29th Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 30th Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford 31st Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet 32nd Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 33rd Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 34th Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford 35th Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 36th Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 37th Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 38th Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 39th Martin Truex Jr. #56 Tricon Garage Toyota 40th Jimmie Johnson #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 41st Helio Castroneves #91 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Helio Castroneves qualified via NASCAR's Open Exemption Rule and therefore the Daytona 500 grid was expanded from 40 cars to 41.

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times

The 200-lap Daytona 500 is scheduled to start on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET and be broadcast live on FOX. Here are the race start times in some major cities within the United States and around the world:

City Race Start Time (Local) Time Zone New York City, New York 2:30 pm ET Charlotte, North Carolina 2:30 pm ET Columbia, South Carolina 2:30 pm ET Charleston, West Virginia 2:30 pm ET Augusta, Maine 2:30 pm ET Chicago, Illinois 1:30 pm CT Pierre, South Dakota 1:30 pm CT Nashville, Tennessee 1:30 pm CT Des Moines, Iowa 1:30 pm CT Montgomery, Alabama 1:30 pm CT Mexico City, Mexico 1:30 pm CT Phoenix, Arizona 12:30 pm MT Denver, Colorado 12:30 pm MT Salt Lake City, Utah 12:30 pm MT Albuquerque, New Mexico 12:30 pm MT El Paso, Texas 12:30 pm MT Los Angeles, California 11:30 am PT Las Vegas, Nevada 11:30 am PT Seattle, Washington 11:30 am PT Portland, Oregon 11:30 am PT San Francisco, California 11:30 am PT Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5:30 pm BRT London, England 7:30 pm GMT Madrid, Spain 8:30 pm CET

