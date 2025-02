NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan-owned team make STUNNING announcement as star takes HISTORIC pole at Daytona

Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's NASCAR team 23XI made an exciting announcement ahead of the action at Daytona this week

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Jimmie Johnson LOCKED IN as star takes HISTORIC Daytona 500 pole

Wednesday night's qualifying at the Daytona 500 yielded a historic result.

➡️ READ MORE

Michael Jordan rivalry renewed as NBA icon in shock NASCAR project

One of Michael Jordan's former NBA rivals has linked up with a NASCAR team on a new project.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR team set to make HISTORY with Daytona 500 run

One NASCAR team has made history at the Daytona 500 this week just by taking to the track.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR champion's wife issues heartfelt message in emotional social media post

The wife of a NASCAR champion has shared an emotional message to her husband on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Related