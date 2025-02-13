NASCAR fans 'LOVIN' IT' as Michael Jordan-owned team reveal NEW look

23XI Racing have unveiled a fresh new look ahead of the Daytona 500 this weekend.

As the 2025 Cup Series officially gets underway, 23XI — co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and current NASCAR star Denny Hamlin — have been making a splash with their paint schemes.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

READ MORE: NASCAR star told to LOSE WEIGHT ahead of 2025 season

At The Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium earlier this month, for example, 23XI driver Tyler Reddick ran a special 'unbannable' livery to celebrate a Nike campaign and the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1's.

Now, ahead of the Daytona 500 this weekend, 23XI have showcased another stunning paint job, with Bubba Wallace set to run a new McDonald's paint scheme.

Bubba Wallace drives the #23 car for 23XI Racing

NASCAR McDonald's paint scheme

At The Clash, Bubba Wallace ran with a white and purple livery, but he is set to have a very different-looking car at Daytona International Speedway.

As released on the 23XI Instagram, Wallace will run a McDonald's-themed livery for the 2025 season, seemingly inspired by fries and ketchup.

McDonald's has sponsored 23XI and Bubba Wallace since the 2021 season, gradually increasing their involvement since that date. As such Wallace has run McDonald's-themed cars before, but this one might be the best of them all.

Posting the new paint scheme to their Instagram, 23XI captioned the photo: "Fresh look. Same goal. See you on the track."

Fans on social media appear to be loving it too, with several commenting to show their approval.

"Killed it with this paint scheme," one Instagram user commented, for example, whilst another added: "This one lowkey kinda good."

"Nice looking color scheme," was the verdict from another fan, accompanying his words with several fire emojis.

Fans even took advantage of the famous McDonald's catchphrase when offering their opinion. One user wrote: "I'm lovin' it... How cliché, sorry about that."

We can't wait to see how Wallace gets on in Daytona this weekend, and indeed for the rest of the new season, with his car sporting the new look.

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

Related