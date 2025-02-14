NASCAR Practice Today: Daytona 500 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

As Daytona 500 race week continues, NASCAR Cup Series cars hit the track at Daytona International Speedway once again today (Friday, February 14) for practice two.

Today's action is the second of three planned practices throughout the week and comes after a stunning night of duel action on Thursday.

Each duel saw a field of 20-plus drivers battling it out to determine the starting order for Sunday's race outside of the top two, with Bubba Wallace and Austin Cindric the drivers to come out on top.

Cindric was already locked into the front row after his effort in qualifying on Wednesday night, however, with Chase Briscoe having won the pole. As such, Wallace will start on the second row alongside Erik Jones on Sunday.

With that said, the rest of this week's action ahead of the race is all about preparing cars for a grueling 500-mile race on Sunday, with Daytona always providing plenty of drama.

With all of that said, let's get into today's start times and how you can watch all of the practice action unfold live.

Bubba Wallace won Duel 1 at the Daytona 500

NASCAR Daytona 500 practice start time

The Cup Series cars hit the track at Daytona once again today (Friday, February 14, 2025) with Practice 2 at 5:35 pm (ET).

Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 5:35 pm Charlotte, NC (ET) 5:35 pm Columbia, SC (ET) 5:35 pm Charleston, WV (ET) 5:35 pm Augusta, ME (ET) 5:35 pm Chicago, IL (CT) 4:35 pm Pierre, SD (CT) 4:35 pm Nashville, TN (CT) 4:35 pm Des Moines, IA (CT) 4:35 pm Montgomery, AL (CT) 4:35 pm Mexico City, MX (CT) 4:35 pm Phoenix, AZ (MT) 3:35 pm Denver, CO (MT) 3:35 pm Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 3:35 pm Albuquerque, NM (MT) 3:35 pm El Paso, TX (MT) 3:35 pm Los Angeles, CA (PT) 2:35 pm Las Vegas, NV (PT) 2:35 pm Seattle, WA (PT) 2:35 pm Portland, OR (PT) 2:35 pm San Francisco, CA (PT) 2:35 pm Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 7:35 pm London, GB (GMT) 10:35 pm Madrid, ES (CET) 11:35 pm

How to watch Daytona 500 practice live on TV today

Today's Daytona 500 practice session will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 in the United States. Radio coverage is also available throughout the session on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Daytona International Speedway live.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

