NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin lays down the gauntlet as Joey Logano struggles
NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin lays down the gauntlet as Joey Logano struggles
The first practice session ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500 is now in the books and it was Denny Hamlin in his #11 Toyota who came out on top.
The Joe Gibbs Racing star and 23XI Racing co-owner completed a total of 19 laps throughout the session, with his fastest time of 48.005 seconds good enough to lead the charts heading into qualifying tonight.
READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live
We mention 23XI Racing because the man who finished the session in second was Bubba Wallace in the #23 Toyota, setting a time of 48.150 seconds — 0.145 seconds behind Hamlin.
Ty Gibbs, Chandler Smith and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top five in this morning's session.
Elsewhere, it was a difficult run out for the likes of current Cup Series champion Joey Logano and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick.
Logano ended the session having completed ten laps but only set a fastest time of 49.339 seconds. Reddick, meanwhile, finished the session in 40th, setting just three laps in total, the quickest of which was clocked at 49.604 seconds.
READ MORE: NASCAR Daytona 500 Weather: Latest forecast as RAIN and THUNDERSTORMS threaten iconic race
Daytona 500 practice results today
Here is the full finishing order from the first practice session at the Daytona 500, with all time and gap details included.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Fastest Time
|Gap
|Laps Completed
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|48.005
|LEADER
|19
|2
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|48.150
|0.145
|13
|3
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|48.291
|0.286
|24
|4
|Chandler Smith
|Garage 66
|48.341
|0.336
|13
|5
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|48.361
|0.356
|14
|6
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|48.362
|0.357
|15
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|48.743
|0.738
|15
|8
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|48.835
|0.830
|1
|9
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|48.863
|0.858
|1
|10
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|48.991
|0.986
|10
|11
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|49.029
|1.024
|16
|12
|Helio Castroneves
|Trackhouse Racing
|49.057
|1.052
|13
|13
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|49.064
|1.059
|4
|14
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|49.124
|1.119
|9
|15
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|49.125
|1.120
|7
|16
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|49.139
|1.134
|18
|17
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|49.162
|1.157
|12
|18
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|49.177
|1.172
|7
|19
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|49.215
|1.210
|19
|20
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|49.222
|1.217
|3
|21
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|49.235
|1.230
|7
|22
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|49.246
|1.241
|5
|23
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|49.251
|1.246
|7
|24
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|49.254
|1.249
|7
|25
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|49.283
|1.278
|10
|26
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|49.295
|1.290
|4
|27
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|49.307
|1.302
|6
|28
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|49.308
|1.303
|16
|29
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|49.334
|1.329
|4
|30
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|49.339
|1.334
|10
|31
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|49.394
|1.389
|1
|32
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|49.443
|1.438
|18
|33
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|49.458
|1.453
|4
|34
|Anthony Alfredo
|Beard Motorsports
|49.513
|1.508
|12
|35
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|49.522
|1.517
|4
|36
|Justin Allgaier
|JR Motorsports
|49.530
|1.525
|3
|37
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Hyak Motorsports
|49.536
|1.531
|10
|38
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|49.547
|1.542
|6
|39
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|49.573
|1.568
|1
|40
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|49.604
|1.599
|3
|41
|Corey LaJoie
|Rick Ware Racing
|49.622
|1.617
|4
|42
|BJ McLeod
|Live Fast Motorsports
|50.035
|2.030
|15
|43
|JJ Yeley
|NY Racing Team
|50.092
|2.087
|7
To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via FuboTV, click here.
READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin lays down the gauntlet as Joey Logano struggles
- 3 uur geleden
Horner delivers F1 farewell as Red Bull EXIT confirmed
- 22 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton HUMBLED as team boss declares harsh Ferrari truth
- 1 uur geleden
F1 team planning HUGE US facility as $85 MILLION figure revealed
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR team set to make HISTORY with Daytona 500 run
- Today 17:00
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live
- Today 14:00