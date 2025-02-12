NASCAR Results Today: Denny Hamlin lays down the gauntlet as Joey Logano struggles

The first practice session ahead of the 2025 Daytona 500 is now in the books and it was Denny Hamlin in his #11 Toyota who came out on top.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star and 23XI Racing co-owner completed a total of 19 laps throughout the session, with his fastest time of 48.005 seconds good enough to lead the charts heading into qualifying tonight.

We mention 23XI Racing because the man who finished the session in second was Bubba Wallace in the #23 Toyota, setting a time of 48.150 seconds — 0.145 seconds behind Hamlin.

Ty Gibbs, Chandler Smith and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top five in this morning's session.

Elsewhere, it was a difficult run out for the likes of current Cup Series champion Joey Logano and 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick.

Logano ended the session having completed ten laps but only set a fastest time of 49.339 seconds. Reddick, meanwhile, finished the session in 40th, setting just three laps in total, the quickest of which was clocked at 49.604 seconds.

Joey Logano has some speed to find at Daytona

Daytona 500 practice results today

Here is the full finishing order from the first practice session at the Daytona 500, with all time and gap details included.

Position Driver Team Fastest Time Gap Laps Completed 1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 48.005 LEADER 19 2 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing 48.150 0.145 13 3 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 48.291 0.286 24 4 Chandler Smith Garage 66 48.341 0.336 13 5 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 48.361 0.356 14 6 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing 48.362 0.357 15 7 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing 48.743 0.738 15 8 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports 48.835 0.830 1 9 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club 48.863 0.858 1 10 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing 48.991 0.986 10 11 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing 49.029 1.024 16 12 Helio Castroneves Trackhouse Racing 49.057 1.052 13 13 Ryan Preece RFK Racing 49.064 1.059 4 14 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports 49.124 1.119 9 15 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing 49.125 1.120 7 16 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 49.139 1.134 18 17 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing 49.162 1.157 12 18 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 49.177 1.172 7 19 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports 49.215 1.210 19 20 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 49.222 1.217 3 21 Chris Buescher RFK Racing 49.235 1.230 7 22 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 49.246 1.241 5 23 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports 49.251 1.246 7 24 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing 49.254 1.249 7 25 Austin Cindric Team Penske 49.283 1.278 10 26 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing 49.295 1.290 4 27 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 49.307 1.302 6 28 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 49.308 1.303 16 29 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 49.334 1.329 4 30 Joey Logano Team Penske 49.339 1.334 10 31 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing 49.394 1.389 1 32 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club 49.443 1.438 18 33 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing 49.458 1.453 4 34 Anthony Alfredo Beard Motorsports 49.513 1.508 12 35 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team 49.522 1.517 4 36 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports 49.530 1.525 3 37 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports 49.536 1.531 10 38 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 49.547 1.542 6 39 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 49.573 1.568 1 40 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing 49.604 1.599 3 41 Corey LaJoie Rick Ware Racing 49.622 1.617 4 42 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 50.035 2.030 15 43 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team 50.092 2.087 7

