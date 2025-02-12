NASCAR team set to make HISTORY with Daytona 500 run

NASCAR team, Trackhouse Racing, are set to make history at the Daytona 500 with their driver lineup.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship begins this weekend February 14 at Daytona International Speedway, following the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

NASCAR’s annual exhibition race was won by Chase Elliott, ahead of rivals Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin, as he enters the 2025 season in the hunt for a second Cup Series title.

The first practice session at Daytona has already gotten underway, which will be followed by qualifying, two duels on February 13, two further practice sessions and the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16.

Chase Elliott heads into the Daytona 500 off the back of a win

The Daytona 500 will kick off the 2025 NASCAR season

Trackhouse Racing announce fourth entry for Daytona 500

Trackhouse will compete at Daytona with a historic lineup, and become the first team to field four entries from four different countries.

Ross Chastain (Alva, Florida), Daniel Suarez (Monterrey, Mexico) and Shave van Gisbergen (Auckland, New Zealand) will be joined for the Daytona 500 by four-time Indy 500 winner, Helio Castroneves, who hails from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The 49-year-old will compete under the team's PROJECT91 banner for the season opener, but Daytona will mark Castroneves’ only planned race in 2025.

Trackhouse's full lineup throughout the year will consist of Suarez, Chastain and van Gisbergen, the latter of which will compete in his first full-time NASCAR season.

