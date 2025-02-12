NASCAR Qualifying Today: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

Qualifying for the 2025 Daytona 500 is set to take place today (Wednesday, February 12) ahead of the official Cup Series season opener on Sunday night.

This Sunday's edition of the prestigious race is set to be its 67th running, but there is plenty of on-track action to take place ahead of the grueling 500-mile test.

With Daytona being the jewel in NASCAR's crown, it is perhaps unsurprising that the qualifying format for this weekend's race is unlike any other on the schedule.

Qualifying on Wednesday night, for example, will determine who starts on the front row for the 2025 Daytona 500, but the rest of the field will be determined in two qualifying races on Thursday — officially known as Duel 1 and Duel 2.

However, qualifying tonight is still absolutely crucial as it determines the starting lineups for those duels.

For a full rundown on the qualifying and race format this week, please see here.

With that said, let's get into this evening's timings and how you can watch the action unfold live.

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Wednesday, February 12, 2025) at 8:15 pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your city and time zone:

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 8:15 PM Charlotte, NC (ET) 8:15 PM Columbia, SC (ET) 8:15 PM Charleston, WV (ET) 8:15 PM Augusta, ME (ET) 8:15 PM Chicago, IL (CT) 7:15 PM Pierre, SD (CT) 7:15 PM Nashville, TN (CT) 7:15 PM Des Moines, IA (CT) 7:15 PM Montgomery, AL (CT) 7:15 PM Mexico City, MX (CT) 7:15 PM Phoenix, AZ (MT) 6:15 PM Denver, CO (MT) 6:15 PM Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 6:15 PM Albuquerque, NM (MT) 6:15 PM El Paso, TX (MT) 6:15 PM Los Angeles, CA (PT) 5:15 PM Las Vegas, NV (PT) 5:15 PM Seattle, WA (PT) 5:15 PM Portland, OR (PT) 5:15 PM San Francisco, CA (PT) 5:15 PM Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 10:15 PM London, GB (GMT) 1:15 AM (Thursday) Madrid, ES (CET) 2:15 AM (Thursday) Sydney, AU (AEDT) 12:15 PM (Thursday) Perth, AU (AWST) 9:15 AM (Thursday)

Qualifying action from Daytona International Speedway ahead of the Daytona 500 is live on television for NASCAR fans to watch.

All of the action will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 in the United States. Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Daytona International Speedway below.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via FuboTV, click here.

