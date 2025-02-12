close global

NASCAR Practice Today: Daytona 500 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

With the iconic Daytona 500 taking place on Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series cars will hit Daytona International Speedway for the first time today for first practice.

In an action-packed schedule, Wednesday morning's on-track session is set to be the first of three practice sessions held throughout the week, but it is undoubtedly one of the most important.

READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and TV channels

With a unique format at this weekend's race, single-car qualifying takes place on Wednesday night, meaning that practice one is the only chance teams and drivers get to prepare their car ahead of having the chance to secure pole position for Sunday's race.

Not only that, but single-car qualifying also determines the starting lineups for Duel 1 and Duel 2 on Thursday, underlining the importance of Wednesday morning's session even further.

READ MORE: NASCAR Daytona 500 Weather: Latest forecast as RAIN and THUNDERSTORMS threaten iconic race

NASCAR Daytona 500 practice start time

The Cup Series action at Daytona starts today (Wednesday, February 12, 2025) with Practice 1 at 10:05 am (ET).

Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time
New York, NY (ET) 10:05 am
Charlotte, NC (ET) 10:05 am
Columbia, SC (ET) 10:05 am
Charleston, WV (ET) 10:05 am
Augusta, ME (ET) 10:05 am
Chicago, IL (CT) 9:05 am
Pierre, SD (CT) 9:05 am
Nashville, TN (CT) 9:05 am
Des Moines, IA (CT) 9:05 am
Montgomery, AL (CT) 9:05 am
Mexico City, MX (CT) 9:05 am
Phoenix, AZ (MT) 8:05 am
Denver, CO (MT) 8:05 am
Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 8:05 am
Albuquerque, NM (MT) 8:05 am
El Paso, TX (MT) 8:05 am
Los Angeles, CA (PT) 7:05 am
Las Vegas, NV (PT) 7:05 am
Seattle, WA (PT) 7:05 am
Portland, OR (PT) 7:05 am
San Francisco, CA (PT) 7:05 am
Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 12:05 pm
London, GB (GMT) 3:05 pm
Madrid, ES (CET) 4:05 pm
Sydney, AU (AEDT) 1:05 am (Thursday)
Melbourne, AU (AEDT) 12:05 am (Thursday)
Perth, AU (AWST) 10:05 pm

How to watch Daytona 500 practice live on TV today

Today's Daytona 500 practice session will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 in the United States. Radio coverage is also available throughout the session on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Daytona International Speedway below.

Country Broadcaster(s)
United States FOX
United Kingdom Viaplay Group
Australia Fox Sports Australia
Spain DAZN
France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium Ziggo Sport
Brazil Bandriantes
Canada TSN, RDS
MENA Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy Mola TV
Portugal Sport TV
Singapore Mola TV
Japan Gaora
China Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong PCCW
Hungary Network4
Turkey Saran Media International

To catch all of the exciting Daytona 500 action live on Fox Sports this week, via FuboTV, click here.

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

