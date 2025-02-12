NASCAR Practice Today: Daytona 500 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

With the iconic Daytona 500 taking place on Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series cars will hit Daytona International Speedway for the first time today for first practice.

In an action-packed schedule, Wednesday morning's on-track session is set to be the first of three practice sessions held throughout the week, but it is undoubtedly one of the most important.

With a unique format at this weekend's race, single-car qualifying takes place on Wednesday night, meaning that practice one is the only chance teams and drivers get to prepare their car ahead of having the chance to secure pole position for Sunday's race.

Not only that, but single-car qualifying also determines the starting lineups for Duel 1 and Duel 2 on Thursday, underlining the importance of Wednesday morning's session even further.

NASCAR Daytona 500 practice start time

The Cup Series action at Daytona starts today (Wednesday, February 12, 2025) with Practice 1 at 10:05 am (ET).

Find the session start times converted to your local city and time zone below.

City (Time Zone) Session start time New York, NY (ET) 10:05 am Charlotte, NC (ET) 10:05 am Columbia, SC (ET) 10:05 am Charleston, WV (ET) 10:05 am Augusta, ME (ET) 10:05 am Chicago, IL (CT) 9:05 am Pierre, SD (CT) 9:05 am Nashville, TN (CT) 9:05 am Des Moines, IA (CT) 9:05 am Montgomery, AL (CT) 9:05 am Mexico City, MX (CT) 9:05 am Phoenix, AZ (MT) 8:05 am Denver, CO (MT) 8:05 am Salt Lake City, UT (MT) 8:05 am Albuquerque, NM (MT) 8:05 am El Paso, TX (MT) 8:05 am Los Angeles, CA (PT) 7:05 am Las Vegas, NV (PT) 7:05 am Seattle, WA (PT) 7:05 am Portland, OR (PT) 7:05 am San Francisco, CA (PT) 7:05 am Rio de Janeiro, BR (BRT) 12:05 pm London, GB (GMT) 3:05 pm Madrid, ES (CET) 4:05 pm Sydney, AU (AEDT) 1:05 am (Thursday) Melbourne, AU (AEDT) 12:05 am (Thursday) Perth, AU (AWST) 10:05 pm

How to watch Daytona 500 practice live on TV today

Today's Daytona 500 practice session will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 in the United States. Radio coverage is also available throughout the session on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check below to see how you can catch the action from Daytona International Speedway below.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX United Kingdom Viaplay Group Australia Fox Sports Australia Spain DAZN France Mediawan (AB Moteurs/Automono) Germany More Than Sports, Sport1 Belgium Ziggo Sport Brazil Bandriantes Canada TSN, RDS MENA Abu Dhabi Media Netherlands Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global) Italy Mola TV Portugal Sport TV Singapore Mola TV Japan Gaora China Huya, Bilibili Hong Kong PCCW Hungary Network4 Turkey Saran Media International

