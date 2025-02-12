NASCAR legend drops INTERNATIONAL race hint

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr has suggested a potential international NASCAR Cup Series race location.

Earnhardt Jr raced in the Cup Series between 1999-2017, claiming 26 race victories in that time, and a championship-best finish of third in 2003.

NASCAR HEADLINES: $200 MILLION blow revealed as adverse weather threatens Daytona 500

READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and TV channels

He is the son of legendary seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, who tragically lost his life in 2001 aged just 49.

Earnhardt Jr retired from full-time Cup Series racing back in 2017, and has since gone on to become a renowned TV pundit with NBC, Amazon, and will work with TNT for the 2025 season and beyond.

Dale Earnhardt Jr raced full-time in the Cup Series between 1999-2017

NASCAR returns to Daytona next week

Has NASCAR ever held a race overseas?

The NASCAR Cup Series has not held a points-paying race outside of the US since 1958, despite a plethora of exhibition races overseas, but the 2025 season sees Mexico's Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on the calendar.

Now, Earnhardt Jr has been speaking about some other rumoured international locations for future years of the Cup Series.

Brazil has been mentioned as a potential location, as well as several European venues, with a NASCAR Cup Series race never having taken place in Europe.

"There’s this, they absolutely want to race in front of new audiences," Earnhardt Jr said on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media podcast.

"NASCAR would love to race in Europe or, you see Brazil in the conversation on social media. And if that is something that we are absolutely going to see in the future.

"Like, I don’t know if I love it - I don’t care. I don’t care if my Cup racing goes overseas. I’m not for it or against it. It doesn’t excite me, you know, but I’ll watch it. But I’m not going to be sad if it doesn’t happen. Does that make sense?

"But if they take the Clash overseas, I think that one track that they absolutely should look at is Brands Hatch. The Indy course at Brands Hatch, it’s like a short-track road course," he continued, talking about England's historic Brands Hatch track.

"But I think Brands Hatch, which it is a road course. It’s like a, I don’t know the distance but it’s like a mile. It’s a couple of corners. We’ve ran it online, we’ve run it on our sim race forever."

READ MORE: NASCAR Daytona 500 Weather: Latest forecast as RAIN and THUNDERSTORMS threaten iconic race

Related