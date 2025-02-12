IndyCar star announces RETIREMENT verdict

Two-time IndyCar champion Will Power has set a timeline for when he may decide to end his IndyCar career.

Power is 43 years of age, and is currently preparing for his 18th season in the sport, where he will race the No.12 Chevrolet for Team Penske.

READ MORE: Indy 500 LEGEND set for NASCAR debut at Daytona 500

READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and TV channels

The Australian racer claimed his two IndyCar championships in 2014 and 2022, and has achieved 42 race victories in the series.

Power's most recent race victory came at the 2024 Grand Prix of Portland back in August last year, and the 2018 Indy500 winner is showing no signs of slowing down, despite now being well into his forties.

Will Power is a two-time IndyCar champion

IndyCar is set to return in just a few weeks

When will Will Power retire?

Now, Power has provided an update on how long he believes he can continue racing in IndyCar, with the ages of motorsport stars in general seemingly not affecting champions as much as it did perhaps 10 years ago.

For example, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has gained a new lease of life in 2025 by signing with Ferrari at the age of 40, in an attempt to win an unprecedented eighth world title.

What's more, Fernando Alonso is also still racing in that series at 43, and has recently signed a new contract with his Aston Martin team.

Power believes he still has several years left in the tank before he needs to call his IndyCar career a day.

"I think I could be absolutely competitive for another five years if I wanted," Power told Motorsport Week.

"It’s absolutely the goal [to stay in IndyCar], yeah, to definitely keep rolling while I’m really competitive.

"I was very competitive last year. I won three races and seven podiums. No one else in the field but McLaughlin did that. So my performance is still really high. Yeah, if I wasn’t performing, I wouldn’t want to do it."

READ MORE: IndyCar star testing for F1 TEAM after Andretti influence

Related