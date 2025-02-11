NASCAR champion's wife issues heartfelt message in emotional social media post

2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has received a heartfelt message from his wife in an emotional social media post.

Keselowski is one of only six drivers to have won both the Cup Series and Xfinitiy series championships, and has raced in the Cup Series since 2008.

The Michigan racer is currently preparing for the 2025 season, where he will once again be competing with RFK Racing in the No.6 Ford.

2025's Daytona 500 event is fast approaching, with the great American race set to kick off the hotly-anticipated 2025 season.

Keselowskis share social media moment

Now, the much-loved NASCAR champion has been the subject of an emotional message from his wife, Paige Keselowski, as the couple celebrate their eight-year anniversary.

Paige's father, Louise, was a former stock car racer himself, and she has amassed over 22,000 followers on social media.

Following Brad Keselowski's post on Instagram celebrating the pair's eight-year wedding anniversary, Paige took to X with a heartfelt message, including pictures of the pair with their three children.

The post's caption read: "Thank you for loving me and these babies. This crazy beautiful life has been the best thing I’ve been a part of. Happy Anniversary, BK. I love you."

Thank you for loving me and these babies. This crazy beautiful life has been the best thing I’ve been a part of. Happy Anniversary, BK. I love you. 💕 https://t.co/DjoSSe1MGh pic.twitter.com/u8t8ujLk5O — Paige Keselowski (@Paigekeselowski) February 10, 2025

