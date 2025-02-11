NASCAR champion's wife issues heartfelt message in emotional social media post
NASCAR champion's wife issues heartfelt message in emotional social media post
2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski has received a heartfelt message from his wife in an emotional social media post.
Keselowski is one of only six drivers to have won both the Cup Series and Xfinitiy series championships, and has raced in the Cup Series since 2008.
NASCAR HEADLINES: $200 MILLION blow revealed as adverse weather threatens Daytona 500
READ MORE: NASCAR Daytona 500 Weather: Latest forecast as RAIN and THUNDERSTORMS threaten iconic race
The Michigan racer is currently preparing for the 2025 season, where he will once again be competing with RFK Racing in the No.6 Ford.
2025's Daytona 500 event is fast approaching, with the great American race set to kick off the hotly-anticipated 2025 season.
Keselowskis share social media moment
Now, the much-loved NASCAR champion has been the subject of an emotional message from his wife, Paige Keselowski, as the couple celebrate their eight-year anniversary.
Paige's father, Louise, was a former stock car racer himself, and she has amassed over 22,000 followers on social media.
Following Brad Keselowski's post on Instagram celebrating the pair's eight-year wedding anniversary, Paige took to X with a heartfelt message, including pictures of the pair with their three children.
The post's caption read: "Thank you for loving me and these babies. This crazy beautiful life has been the best thing I’ve been a part of. Happy Anniversary, BK. I love you."
Thank you for loving me and these babies. This crazy beautiful life has been the best thing I’ve been a part of. Happy Anniversary, BK. I love you. 💕 https://t.co/DjoSSe1MGh pic.twitter.com/u8t8ujLk5O— Paige Keselowski (@Paigekeselowski) February 10, 2025
READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times, schedule and TV channels
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 champion Verstappen in MAJOR announcement as official statement confirms new role
- 28 minutes ago
NASCAR champion's wife issues heartfelt message in emotional social media post
- 1 uur geleden
Michael Jordan rivalry renewed as NBA icon in shock NASCAR project
- 3 uur geleden
Daytona 500: Official NASCAR entry list for 2025 race
- Yesterday 21:00
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 format explained for 2025
- Yesterday 17:00
NASCAR Daytona 500 Weather: Latest forecast as rain and thunderstorms threaten iconic race
- Yesterday 15:00