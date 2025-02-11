Daytona 500: Official NASCAR entry list for 2025 race

The iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway officially kicks off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend.

Remarkably, the prestigious motor race is now in its 67th iteration, with 43 drivers having tasted victory in the event since it was first held all the way back in 1959.

Lee Petty was the first name to do so, and William Byron was the most recent, but whose name will be etched into the history books in 2025?

Well, we now know it will be one of 45 drivers, with NASCAR having confirmed the official entry list for Sunday's race ahead of an exciting week of on-track action.

45 drivers will attempt to qualify for Sunday's Daytona 500

Daytona 500 official entry list

The 2025 Daytona 500 will feature either 40 or 41 drivers, depending on whether or not Helio Castroneves qualifies for the race, or uses his spot gained through NASCAR's new open exemption provisional (OEP) rule.

However, 45 cars will attempt to qualify for the Great American Race this weekend, with all of them and their key details listed below.

Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer #01 Corey LaJoie * Rick Ware Racing Ford #1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet #2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford #3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet #4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford #5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet #6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford #7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Chevrolet #8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet #9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet #10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet #11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota #12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford #16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet #17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford #19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota #20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota #21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford #22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford #23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota #24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet #34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford #35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota #38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford #40 Justin Allgaier * JR Motorsports Chevrolet #41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Ford #42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota #43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota #44 JJ Yeley * NY Racing Team Chevrolet #45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet #48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet #51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford #54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota #56 Martin Truex, Jr. * Tricon Garage Toyota #60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford #62 Anthony Alfredo * Beard Motorsports Chevrolet #66 Chandler Smith * Garage 66 Ford #71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet #77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet #78 BJ McLeod * Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet #84 Jimmie Johnson * Legacy Motor Club Toyota #88 Shane Van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet #91 Helio Castroneves * Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet #99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Please note that names listed with a '*' represent non-chartered entries that must qualify for Sunday's race to gain entry. Helio Castroneves is the non-chartered entry that is the exception to this, as discussed above

NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times

The 200-lap Daytona 500 is scheduled to start on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm EST. Here are the race start times in some major cities within the United States and around the world:

City Race Start Time (Local) Time Zone New York City, New York 2:30 pm EST Charlotte, North Carolina 2:30 pm EST Columbia, South Carolina 2:30 pm EST Charleston, West Virginia 2:30 pm EST Augusta, Maine 2:30 pm EST Chicago, Illinois 1:30 pm CST Pierre, South Dakota 1:30 pm CST Nashville, Tennessee 1:30 pm CST Des Moines, Iowa 1:30 pm CST Montgomery, Alabama 1:30 pm CST Mexico City, Mexico 1:30 pm CST Phoenix, Arizona 12:30 pm MST Denver, Colorado 12:30 pm MST Salt Lake City, Utah 12:30 pm MST Albuquerque, New Mexico 12:30 pm MST El Paso, Texas 12:30 pm MST Los Angeles, California 11:30 am PST Las Vegas, Nevada 11:30 am PST Seattle, Washington 11:30 am PST Portland, Oregon 11:30 am PST San Francisco, California 11:30 am PST Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 5:30 pm BRT London, England 7:30 pm GMT Madrid, Spain 8:30 pm CET Sydney, Australia 7:30 am (Monday) AEDT Melbourne, Australia 6:30 am (Monday) AEDT Perth, Australia 4:30 am (Monday) AWST

Fox will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

