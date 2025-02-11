Daytona 500: Official NASCAR entry list for 2025 race
The iconic Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway officially kicks off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season this weekend.
Remarkably, the prestigious motor race is now in its 67th iteration, with 43 drivers having tasted victory in the event since it was first held all the way back in 1959.
Lee Petty was the first name to do so, and William Byron was the most recent, but whose name will be etched into the history books in 2025?
Well, we now know it will be one of 45 drivers, with NASCAR having confirmed the official entry list for Sunday's race ahead of an exciting week of on-track action.
Daytona 500 official entry list
The 2025 Daytona 500 will feature either 40 or 41 drivers, depending on whether or not Helio Castroneves qualifies for the race, or uses his spot gained through NASCAR's new open exemption provisional (OEP) rule.
However, 45 cars will attempt to qualify for the Great American Race this weekend, with all of them and their key details listed below.
|Car No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|#01
|Corey LaJoie *
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|#1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|#2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|#3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|#4
|Noah Gragson
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|#5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|#6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|#7
|Justin Haley
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|#8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|#9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|#10
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|#11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|#12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|#16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|#17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|#19
|Chase Briscoe
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|#20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|#21
|Josh Berry
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|#22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|#23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|#24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|#34
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|#35
|Riley Herbst
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|#38
|Zane Smith
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|#40
|Justin Allgaier *
|JR Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|#41
|Cole Custer
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|#42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|#43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|#44
|JJ Yeley *
|NY Racing Team
|Chevrolet
|#45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|#47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Hyak Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|#48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|#51
|Cody Ware
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|#54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|#56
|Martin Truex, Jr. *
|Tricon Garage
|Toyota
|#60
|Ryan Preece
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|#62
|Anthony Alfredo *
|Beard Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|#66
|Chandler Smith *
|Garage 66
|Ford
|#71
|Michael McDowell
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|#77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|#78
|BJ McLeod *
|Live Fast Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|#84
|Jimmie Johnson *
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|#88
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|#91
|Helio Castroneves *
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|#99
|Daniel Suárez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Please note that names listed with a '*' represent non-chartered entries that must qualify for Sunday's race to gain entry. Helio Castroneves is the non-chartered entry that is the exception to this, as discussed above
NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 start times
The 200-lap Daytona 500 is scheduled to start on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm EST. Here are the race start times in some major cities within the United States and around the world:
|City
|Race Start Time (Local)
|Time Zone
|New York City, New York
|2:30 pm
|EST
|Charlotte, North Carolina
|2:30 pm
|EST
|Columbia, South Carolina
|2:30 pm
|EST
|Charleston, West Virginia
|2:30 pm
|EST
|Augusta, Maine
|2:30 pm
|EST
|Chicago, Illinois
|1:30 pm
|CST
|Pierre, South Dakota
|1:30 pm
|CST
|Nashville, Tennessee
|1:30 pm
|CST
|Des Moines, Iowa
|1:30 pm
|CST
|Montgomery, Alabama
|1:30 pm
|CST
|Mexico City, Mexico
|1:30 pm
|CST
|Phoenix, Arizona
|12:30 pm
|MST
|Denver, Colorado
|12:30 pm
|MST
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|12:30 pm
|MST
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|12:30 pm
|MST
|El Paso, Texas
|12:30 pm
|MST
|Los Angeles, California
|11:30 am
|PST
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|11:30 am
|PST
|Seattle, Washington
|11:30 am
|PST
|Portland, Oregon
|11:30 am
|PST
|San Francisco, California
|11:30 am
|PST
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|5:30 pm
|BRT
|London, England
|7:30 pm
|GMT
|Madrid, Spain
|8:30 pm
|CET
|Sydney, Australia
|7:30 am (Monday)
|AEDT
|Melbourne, Australia
|6:30 am (Monday)
|AEDT
|Perth, Australia
|4:30 am (Monday)
|AWST
Fox will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
