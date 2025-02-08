President Trump set for Daytona 500 appearance as HUGE hint emerges

President Donald Trump is set to make an appearance at the Daytona 500 next weekend, reports have suggested.

It has been a busy week for Trump, signing off on executive orders and revealing a controversial plan for Gaza. However, it appears that sport is also on his mind as he deals with a raft of political issues.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Insider calls for HUGE change as Trump receives support on CONTROVERSIAL issue

READ MORE: NASCAR legend issues official statement as NEW role revealed

Last week, it was confirmed that Trump is set to attend Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday to see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles do battle, and now, rumors suggest that he is set to attend Daytona International Speedway one week later.

In fact, there has been a hint that we could even see Trump out on track.

The 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump

The Daytona 500 will take place on February 16

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

Is Donald Trump attending the Daytona 500?

According to CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and his colleagues, Trump will attend the Great American Race next weekend.

Going further, O'Keefe claims that he has been told we could 'see the beast do a few laps on the track', suggesting that we could even see the President in a vehicle around the circuit.

START YOUR ENGINES: Per @NicoleSganga @kristincbrown and me: President Trump will attend the Daytona 500 next Sunday, Feb 16, multiple people tell us. We're told we may "see the Beast do a few laps on the track."



Trump was previously there in 2020. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) February 6, 2025

Of course, this will not be the first time that Trump has attended the Daytona 500 given that he did so back in 2020.

Then, Trump was the Grand Marshall for the race, arriving on Air Force One to carry out his duties that weekend.

The Beast — Trump's Cadillac motorcade — hit the track that day for a few laps, and those in attendance at Daytona International Speedway next Sunday will surely hope to see the same.

READ MORE: Hamlin lands NEW deal ahead of Daytona 500 as JGR issue official statement

Related