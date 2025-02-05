close global

NASCAR Today: Popular driver issues EXIT statement as lawyer wins $500 MILLION lawsuit

A NASCAR driver with a huge social media following has issued a clear and thought-provoking statement on why they have left the series.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR lawyer gets BIG win over Jordan team attorney in $500 MILLION lawsuit

The legal folks representing NASCAR and 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports have gone head to head in a separate antitrust lawsuit, with NASCAR's lead counsel coming out on top.

➡️ READ MORE

Reddick COVERS Jordan logo on NASCAR car with tape in stunning demonstration

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick covered Michael Jordan's logo with tape during The Clash in a bold demonstration, but why?

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR team suffer BLOW as official statement confirms shock resignation

A NASCAR team have been dealt a huge setback after one of their long-serving figures stepped down from his role.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star reveals all on Hollywood star and her love of cars

A NASCAR star has revealed all on a huge Hollywood actress and her love for cars and motorsport.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamlin SLAMS shock NASCAR rule change

Denny Hamlin is not a fan of one of NASCAR's new rules, slamming it in a recent press conference.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR 23XI Racing Tyler Reddick Front Row Motorsports Hailie Deegan Jordan
NASCAR superstar reveals Sydney Sweeney friendship
NASCAR Gossip

NASCAR superstar reveals Sydney Sweeney friendship

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR driver reveals $6 MILLION reason for series EXIT
NASCAR

NASCAR driver reveals $6 MILLION reason for series EXIT

  • Today 00:00

F1 Standings

