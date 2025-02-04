NASCAR star BACKS The Clash for Bowman Gray Stadium return

NASCAR star Chase Elliott has backed The Clash to return to Bowman Gray Stadium in the future after it hosted the Cup Series opener on Sunday night.

After three years at the Los Angeles Coliseum, the venue for The Clash changed this year, returning the Cup Series to Bowman Gray Stadium for the first time since the 1970s.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Elliott makes HISTORY as Larson suffers NIGHTMARE race

READ MORE: Reddick COVERS Jordan logo on NASCAR car with tape in stunning demonstration

After a unique weekend of action, Elliott dominated in his #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, leading the race for an impressive 171 of the 200 green flag laps.

Elliott took the victory ahead of Ryan Blaney in second, with Denny Hamlin coming home in third.

Chase Elliott won The Clash on Sunday night

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

Will The Clash return to Bowman Gray Stadium?

At present, it is unclear where The Clash will be held in 2026, with NASCAR yet to confirm where next year's season opener will take place.

However, Sunday night's winner Elliott sees no reason that the Cup Series should not return to Winston-Salem once again.

“I don’t have any issue with coming back,” Elliott explained in a press conference after the race.

READ MORE: Busch given huge financial boost as official statement confirms NEW multi-year deal

“Like I said, overall it seemed like a good show.

"The tire wear came into play. The environment from not only tonight but last night, the place was packed out. Just seemed like a good all-around event.

“Yeah, I just feel like if we’re going to race on a football field, this is probably as good of a place as any to do it.”

READ MORE: NASCAR team suffer BLOW as official statement confirms shock resignation

Related