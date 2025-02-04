NASCAR team suffer BLOW as official statement confirms shock resignation

Team Penske have been dealt a blow after an official statement confirmed a key figure within the team is stepping down.

The news came ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season opener at Bowman Gray Stadium, where Team Penske had three cars finish inside the top seven at The Clash.

Ryan Blaney just missed out on the victory in the #12 car, coming home in second behind Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott. It was a mightily impressive effort from Blaney, who had only qualified for the race as the provisional entry and started at the back of the starting field.

Elsewhere, Joey Logano and Austin Cindric came home in fourth and seventh place respectively.

Ryan Blaney finished second in The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Tim Cindric resigns from Team Penske

Speaking of Austin Cindric, the big news breaking ahead of the race was surrounding his father, with long-serving Team Penske executive Tim Cindric set to step down from his NASCAR duties with the team.

This means that the 56-year-old will no longer be involved in the day-to-day operations of the team's NASCAR program, although he is set to remain president of the team's IndyCar operations.

In a team statement, Team Penske said: "Team Penske announced today that Tim Cindric has decided to step back as the overall day-to-day leader of Team Penske's racing programs,"

"Tim will remain as the President of Team Penske's INDYCAR efforts and have oversight to the team’s racing archives and historical assets. Ron Ruzewski will continue as Managing Director for the INDYCAR team."

Meanwhile, in a statement released on X, formerly known as Twitter, Cindric explained the reasons for his exit and that it was entirely his decision to step down.

"Really tough few days having to let those I’ve worked so close with to achieve so much know that I need to make a change that reprioritizes some areas of my life," the 56-year-old wrote.

"The journey I’ve been on has been amazing but it’s time for me to catch up on some things that I’ve missed in life along the way.

"To be clear, this was totally my choice. I didn’t get pushed out of the team in any way.

"I’m really appreciative that Roger and I could find a way to stay together and that I can continue working in the sport I fell in love with as a child.

"Can’t wait for St Pete!"

