NASCAR Qualifying Results: Larson suffers FAILURE as Elliott and Hamlin put on a show

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium now in the books, with Kyle Larson failing to make it to Sunday's main event and the likes of Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin impressing.

With 20 drivers able to qualify for Sunday's main event through four heat races, it was Elliott who came out on top in the first, closely followed by the likes of Brad Keselowski, Noah Gragson, and Kyle Busch.

Whilst heat number one had been hit with multiple cautions, heat number two was caution-free, with Chris Buescher dominating his rivals.

Denny Hamlin was the man to come out on top in heat number three, beating the likes of Joey Logano and William Byron, whilst heat number four saw Tyler Reddick finish out front.

Despite the above, however, a number of drivers will be unhappy with their failure to qualify for Sunday's race, including former Cup Series champion Larson.

The Hendrick Motorsports star could only finish a disappointing 8th place in his qualifying heat, failing to make it to Sunday's race.

With all that said, let's take a look at the qualifying results in full.

NASCAR Cup Series: The Clash qualifying results

Below, we've got all of the results from the qualifying heats, with the top five from each having qualified for Sunday's 200-lap event, indicated by a *.

Heat 1 results

Position Driver Car Team Engine Qualified 1 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Yes 2 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford Yes 3 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford Yes 4 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Yes 5 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Yes 6 Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet No 7 Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet No 8 Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet No 9 Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford No 10 Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford No

Heat 2 results

Position Driver Car Team Engine Qualified 1 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford Yes 2 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Yes 3 Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Yes 4 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota Yes 5 Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Yes 6 Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford No 7 Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota No 8 Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet No 9 Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford No 10 Garrett Smithley #66 Garage 66 Ford No

Heat 3 results

Position Driver Car Team Engine Qualified 1 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Yes 2 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford Yes 3 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Yes 4 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Yes 5 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Yes 6 Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota No 7 Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota No 8 Ricky Stenhouse #47 Hyak Motorsports Ford No 9 Burt Myers #50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet No 10 Tim Brown #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford No

Heat 4 results

Position Driver Car Team Engine Qualified 1 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota Yes 2 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Yes 3 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford Yes 4 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford Yes 5 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Yes 6 Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet No 7 AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet No 8 John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota No 9 Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford No

The Clash at Bowman Gray starting lineup

With the above qualifying results, the starting lineup for Sunday's The Clash looks as follows:

Position Driver Car Team Engine 1 Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 2 Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford 3 Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota 5 Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford 6 Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford 8 Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 9 Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 10 Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 11 William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 12 Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford 13 Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 14 Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota 15 Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford 17 Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 18 Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 19 Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 20 Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 TBC TBC TBC TBC 22 TBC TBC TBC TBC 23 TBC TBC TBC TBC

The final three drivers for The Clash are set to be determined on Sunday, with last chance qualifying taking place ahead of the 200-lap main event.

