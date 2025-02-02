NASCAR Qualifying Results: Larson suffers FAILURE as Elliott and Hamlin put on a show
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Larson suffers FAILURE as Elliott and Hamlin put on a show
NASCAR Cup Series qualifying for The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium now in the books, with Kyle Larson failing to make it to Sunday's main event and the likes of Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin impressing.
With 20 drivers able to qualify for Sunday's main event through four heat races, it was Elliott who came out on top in the first, closely followed by the likes of Brad Keselowski, Noah Gragson, and Kyle Busch.
READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Bowman Gray Stadium: The Clash start times, schedule and TV channels
READ MORE: NASCAR: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium format explained
Whilst heat number one had been hit with multiple cautions, heat number two was caution-free, with Chris Buescher dominating his rivals.
Denny Hamlin was the man to come out on top in heat number three, beating the likes of Joey Logano and William Byron, whilst heat number four saw Tyler Reddick finish out front.
Despite the above, however, a number of drivers will be unhappy with their failure to qualify for Sunday's race, including former Cup Series champion Larson.
The Hendrick Motorsports star could only finish a disappointing 8th place in his qualifying heat, failing to make it to Sunday's race.
With all that said, let's take a look at the qualifying results in full.
READ MORE: Busch given huge financial boost as official statement confirms NEW multi-year deal
NASCAR Cup Series: The Clash qualifying results
Below, we've got all of the results from the qualifying heats, with the top five from each having qualified for Sunday's 200-lap event, indicated by a *.
Heat 1 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|Team
|Engine
|Qualified
|1
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Yes
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|Yes
|3
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|Yes
|4
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|Yes
|5
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|Yes
|6
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|No
|7
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|No
|8
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No
|9
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|No
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|No
Heat 2 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|Team
|Engine
|Qualified
|1
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|Yes
|2
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Yes
|3
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|Yes
|4
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|Yes
|5
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|Yes
|6
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|No
|7
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|No
|8
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No
|9
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|No
|10
|Garrett Smithley
|#66
|Garage 66
|Ford
|No
Heat 3 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|Team
|Engine
|Qualified
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Yes
|2
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|Yes
|3
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Yes
|4
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Yes
|5
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Yes
|6
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|No
|7
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|No
|8
|Ricky Stenhouse
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Ford
|No
|9
|Burt Myers
|#50
|Team AmeriVet
|Chevrolet
|No
|10
|Tim Brown
|#15
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|No
Heat 4 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|Team
|Engine
|Qualified
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|Yes
|2
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Yes
|3
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|Yes
|4
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|Yes
|5
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|Yes
|6
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|No
|7
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|No
|8
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|No
|9
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|No
The Clash at Bowman Gray starting lineup
With the above qualifying results, the starting lineup for Sunday's The Clash looks as follows:
|Position
|Driver
|Car
|Team
|Engine
|1
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|2
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|3
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|6
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|8
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|9
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|10
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|11
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|12
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|13
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|14
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|15
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|16
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|17
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|18
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|19
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|20
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|21
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|22
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|23
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
The final three drivers for The Clash are set to be determined on Sunday, with last chance qualifying taking place ahead of the 200-lap main event.
READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Larson suffers FAILURE as Elliott and Hamlin put on a show
- Today 04:16
Red Bull absence confirmed as Horner delivers 2025 message
- Today 02:02
F1 record smashed in EYE-WATERING $53 MILLION Mercedes deal
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo F1 comeback doubts revealed over Cadillac signing
- Yesterday 23:00
Busch given huge financial boost as official statement confirms NEW multi-year deal
- Yesterday 22:00
NASCAR The Clash Weather: Latest forecast from Bowman Gray Stadium
- Yesterday 20:27