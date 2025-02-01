Major NASCAR deal CONFIRMED ahead of Cup Series opener

South Korean technology giant Samsung has announced a major deal with NASCAR in an official company statement.

The NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off this weekend, with 200 thrilling laps of action set to take place in The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Sunday.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Today: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium start times, schedule and how to watch live

READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Bowman Gray Stadium: The Clash start times, schedule and TV channels

Ahead of that race, however, major news has emerged, with Samsung now set to provide 'cutting-edge digital displays to elevate the NASCAR fan experience, racing operations and enterprise processes'.

The announcement confirms that the deal is a multi-year partnership, set to begin with the introduction of what Samsung claim are industry-leading displays and monitors into NASCAR's new remote race control room.

The 2025 Cup Series season kicks off this weekend

READ MORE: NASCAR: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium format explained

Samsung announce NASCAR deal

The remote race control room is set to be up and running ahead of the Cup Series season opener this weekend, with The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium set to take place on Sunday.

Speaking as part of Samsung's official statement, Steve Stum, NASCAR Vice President of Operations and Technical Production said: "Remote Race Control will give NASCAR officials unparalleled views of more than 200 camera angles with multiple data points from every car that were previously not available,”

“It will also allow us to make competition calls faster and more accurately than ever before to ultimately help improve the product.”

Meanwhile, David Phelps, Head of the Display Division at Samsung Electronics America added: “Our indoor LED displays and monitors will help NASCAR fuel a new era of race-day precision from the first lap to the final stretch,”

“With superior visuals and real-time data, officials will experience unmatched clarity and insight into every moment of each race—offering a level of visibility that surpasses what they could see on-site at the track.

"This is just the beginning of our partnership as we help to pave the future of motorsports.”

READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE

Related