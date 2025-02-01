close global

NASCAR The Clash: Full Cook Out Clash entry list including practice and qualifying groups

The NASCAR Cup Series is back this weekend with the 2025 season kicking off at Bowman Gray Stadium later today.

The Clash has long been the curtain-raiser for the sport, but heads to the historic venue for the first time this year, marking the Cup Series' return to the stadium for the first time in over 40 years.

Known this year as the Cook Out Clash, the exhibition race around the 0.25-mile circuit is set to consist of 200 miles of exciting action, with just 23 drivers set to make it through to Sunday's main event.

On Saturday, practice and qualifying are set to merge into one, with drivers competing in heats in order to get through to Sunday's race. Although, those who do not make it to the race on Saturday will have another chance to qualify on Sunday in 'last chance qualifying'.

Below, we have listed all of the confirmed drivers set to be taking part this weekend, as well as the groups in which they are set to practice and qualify.

Who is racing in The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium?

Below is the full 39-driver entry list for this weekend's action in North Carolina, as per NASCAR.

Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford
Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford
Tim Brown #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford
Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota
Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford
John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse #47 Hyak Motorsports Ford
Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Burt Myers #50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford
Garrett Smithley #66 Garage 66 Ford
Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

The Clash practice and qualifying groups

With the qualifying format looking very different this weekend, here are the three practice groups that the initial heats ahead of Sunday's race will be based on.

These practice groups have been assigned based on owner points and are as follows.

Group 1

Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
William Byron#24Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
Kyle Larson#5Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
Alex Bowman#48Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
Daniel Suárez#99Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
Ty Gibbs#54Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
Bubba Wallace#2323XI RacingToyota
Carson Hocevar#77Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
Riley Herbst#3523XI RacingToyota
Noah Gragson#4Front Row MotorsportsFord
Ty Dillon#10Kaulig RacingChevrolet
Austin Dillon#3Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
Ryan Preece#60RFK RacingFord
Tim Brown#15Rick Ware RacingFord

Group 2

Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
Ryan Blaney#12Team PenskeFord
Christopher Bell#20Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
Denny Hamlin#11Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
Austin Cindric#2Team PenskeFord
Shane van Gisbergen#88Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
Chris Buescher#17RFK RacingFord
Kyle Busch#8Richard Childress RacingChevrolet
Todd Gilliland#34Front Row MotorsportsFord
Cole Custer#41Haas Factory TeamFord
Erik Jones#43Legacy Motor ClubToyota
Justin Haley#7Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
John Hunter Nemechek#42Legacy Motor ClubToyota
Burt Myers#50Team AmeriVetChevrolet

Group 3

Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer
Joey Logano#22Team PenskeFord
Tyler Reddick#4523XI RacingToyota
Chase Elliott#9Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet
Chase Briscoe#19Joe Gibbs RacingToyota
Brad Keselowski#6RFK RacingFord
Josh Berry#21Wood Brothers RacingFord
Ross Chastain#1Trackhouse RacingChevrolet
Zane Smith#38Front Row MotorsportsFord
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#47Hyak MotorsportsFord
AJ Allmendinger#16Kaulig RacingChevrolet
Michael McDowell#71Spire MotorsportsChevrolet
Cody Ware#51Rick Ware RacingFord
Garrett Smithley#66Garage 66Ford

NASCAR The Clash: Cook Out Clash start times

The 200-lap race starts on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8pm (EST). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session New York (EST) Chicago (CST) Los Angeles (PST) London (GMT) Central Europe (CET)
Practice and Qualifying 6:10pm Saturday 5:10pm Saturday 3:10pm Saturday 11:10pm Saturday 12:10am Sunday
Race 8:00pm Sunday 7:00pm Sunday 5:00pm Sunday 1:00am Monday 2:00am Monday

