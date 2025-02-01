NASCAR The Clash: Full Cook Out Clash entry list including practice and qualifying groups

The NASCAR Cup Series is back this weekend with the 2025 season kicking off at Bowman Gray Stadium later today.

The Clash has long been the curtain-raiser for the sport, but heads to the historic venue for the first time this year, marking the Cup Series' return to the stadium for the first time in over 40 years.

Known this year as the Cook Out Clash, the exhibition race around the 0.25-mile circuit is set to consist of 200 miles of exciting action, with just 23 drivers set to make it through to Sunday's main event.

On Saturday, practice and qualifying are set to merge into one, with drivers competing in heats in order to get through to Sunday's race. Although, those who do not make it to the race on Saturday will have another chance to qualify on Sunday in 'last chance qualifying'.

Below, we have listed all of the confirmed drivers set to be taking part this weekend, as well as the groups in which they are set to practice and qualify.

Who is racing in The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium?

Below is the full 39-driver entry list for this weekend's action in North Carolina, as per NASCAR.

Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford Tim Brown #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota Ricky Stenhouse #47 Hyak Motorsports Ford Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Burt Myers #50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford Garrett Smithley #66 Garage 66 Ford Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Daniel Suarez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

The Clash practice and qualifying groups

With the qualifying format looking very different this weekend, here are the three practice groups that the initial heats ahead of Sunday's race will be based on.

These practice groups have been assigned based on owner points and are as follows.

Group 1

Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer William Byron #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Kyle Larson #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Alex Bowman #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Daniel Suárez #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Ty Gibbs #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Bubba Wallace #23 23XI Racing Toyota Carson Hocevar #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Riley Herbst #35 23XI Racing Toyota Noah Gragson #4 Front Row Motorsports Ford Ty Dillon #10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Austin Dillon #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Ryan Preece #60 RFK Racing Ford Tim Brown #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Group 2

Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer Ryan Blaney #12 Team Penske Ford Christopher Bell #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Denny Hamlin #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Austin Cindric #2 Team Penske Ford Shane van Gisbergen #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Chris Buescher #17 RFK Racing Ford Kyle Busch #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Todd Gilliland #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford Cole Custer #41 Haas Factory Team Ford Erik Jones #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Justin Haley #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota Burt Myers #50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet

Group 3

Driver Car Number Team Manufacturer Joey Logano #22 Team Penske Ford Tyler Reddick #45 23XI Racing Toyota Chase Elliott #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Chase Briscoe #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Brad Keselowski #6 RFK Racing Ford Josh Berry #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Ross Chastain #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Zane Smith #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #47 Hyak Motorsports Ford AJ Allmendinger #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Michael McDowell #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Cody Ware #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford Garrett Smithley #66 Garage 66 Ford

NASCAR The Clash: Cook Out Clash start times

The 200-lap race starts on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8pm (EST). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session New York (EST) Chicago (CST) Los Angeles (PST) London (GMT) Central Europe (CET) Practice and Qualifying 6:10pm Saturday 5:10pm Saturday 3:10pm Saturday 11:10pm Saturday 12:10am Sunday Race 8:00pm Sunday 7:00pm Sunday 5:00pm Sunday 1:00am Monday 2:00am Monday

