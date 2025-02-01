NASCAR The Clash: Full Cook Out Clash entry list including practice and qualifying groups
NASCAR The Clash: Full Cook Out Clash entry list including practice and qualifying groups
The NASCAR Cup Series is back this weekend with the 2025 season kicking off at Bowman Gray Stadium later today.
The Clash has long been the curtain-raiser for the sport, but heads to the historic venue for the first time this year, marking the Cup Series' return to the stadium for the first time in over 40 years.
READ MORE: 2025 NASCAR Cup Series at Bowman Gray Stadium: The Clash start times, schedule and TV channels
READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Today: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium start times, schedule and how to watch live
Known this year as the Cook Out Clash, the exhibition race around the 0.25-mile circuit is set to consist of 200 miles of exciting action, with just 23 drivers set to make it through to Sunday's main event.
On Saturday, practice and qualifying are set to merge into one, with drivers competing in heats in order to get through to Sunday's race. Although, those who do not make it to the race on Saturday will have another chance to qualify on Sunday in 'last chance qualifying'.
For a full rundown on the qualifying and race format this weekend, please see here.
Below, we have listed all of the confirmed drivers set to be taking part this weekend, as well as the groups in which they are set to practice and qualify.
READ MORE: NASCAR: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium format explained
Who is racing in The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium?
Below is the full 39-driver entry list for this weekend's action in North Carolina, as per NASCAR.
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|Tim Brown
|#15
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|Ricky Stenhouse
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Ford
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Burt Myers
|#50
|Team AmeriVet
|Chevrolet
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|Garrett Smithley
|#66
|Garage 66
|Ford
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|Daniel Suarez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
READ MORE: NASCAR Weather: Latest forecast from Bowman Gray Stadium ahead of The Clash
The Clash practice and qualifying groups
With the qualifying format looking very different this weekend, here are the three practice groups that the initial heats ahead of Sunday's race will be based on.
These practice groups have been assigned based on owner points and are as follows.
Group 1
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|William Byron
|#24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Kyle Larson
|#5
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Alex Bowman
|#48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Daniel Suárez
|#99
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|Ty Gibbs
|#54
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Bubba Wallace
|#23
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|Carson Hocevar
|#77
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Riley Herbst
|#35
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|Noah Gragson
|#4
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|Ty Dillon
|#10
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|Austin Dillon
|#3
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|Ryan Preece
|#60
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|Tim Brown
|#15
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
Group 2
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Ryan Blaney
|#12
|Team Penske
|Ford
|Christopher Bell
|#20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Denny Hamlin
|#11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Austin Cindric
|#2
|Team Penske
|Ford
|Shane van Gisbergen
|#88
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|Chris Buescher
|#17
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|Kyle Busch
|#8
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|Todd Gilliland
|#34
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|Cole Custer
|#41
|Haas Factory Team
|Ford
|Erik Jones
|#43
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|Justin Haley
|#7
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|John Hunter Nemechek
|#42
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|Burt Myers
|#50
|Team AmeriVet
|Chevrolet
Group 3
|Driver
|Car Number
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Joey Logano
|#22
|Team Penske
|Ford
|Tyler Reddick
|#45
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|Chase Elliott
|#9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Chase Briscoe
|#19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|Brad Keselowski
|#6
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|Josh Berry
|#21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|Ross Chastain
|#1
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|Zane Smith
|#38
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|#47
|Hyak Motorsports
|Ford
|AJ Allmendinger
|#16
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|Michael McDowell
|#71
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|Cody Ware
|#51
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|Garrett Smithley
|#66
|Garage 66
|Ford
NASCAR The Clash: Cook Out Clash start times
The 200-lap race starts on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8pm (EST). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|New York (EST)
|Chicago (CST)
|Los Angeles (PST)
|London (GMT)
|Central Europe (CET)
|Practice and Qualifying
|6:10pm Saturday
|5:10pm Saturday
|3:10pm Saturday
|11:10pm Saturday
|12:10am Sunday
|Race
|8:00pm Sunday
|7:00pm Sunday
|5:00pm Sunday
|1:00am Monday
|2:00am Monday
READ MORE: NASCAR TV Schedule: How to watch EVERY Cup Series race in 2025 including for FREE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Major NASCAR deal CONFIRMED ahead of Cup Series opener
- 1 uur geleden
Ferrari announce late driver SWITCH in official statement
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR The Clash: Full Cook Out Clash entry list including practice and qualifying groups
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Today: The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium start times, schedule and how to watch live
- Today 14:00
Brutal Hamilton Leclerc verdict emerges as Ferrari star tipped to 'SELF-DESTRUCT'
- Today 03:00
Ferrari make MAJOR Lewis Hamilton announcement as NEW name revealed
- Today 01:00